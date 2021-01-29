Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Virtual Nashville Zoo Run
Sunday, Jan. 31- Feb. 6, 8 am
Register here.
2. Rabies/Microchip Clinic at Williamson County Animal Center
Williamson County Animal Center
106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin
Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 am – 11 am
Bring your dogs or cats for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. No appointment needed. Open from 9 am to 11 am. Bring cash (small bills) or a check.
3. Winterfest at Opryland
photo by Tammy HenryGaylord Opryland
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 29-31, 10 am – 5 pm
Gaylord Opryland announced its inaugural Winterfest programming taking place now through March 21, 2021 on Thursdays – Sundays. Winterfest offers a wide array of indoor and outdoor, family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars outside on the Pinetop lawn along with animal encounters and a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt inside the resort.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Orchids at Cheekwood
Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 29-31, 9 am – 5 pm
The orchid show activates a third season at Cheekwood and celebrates the beauty of nature at a time when the gardens are otherwise dormant.
Purchase tickets here.
5. Sunset Music Series at Natchez Hills Vineyard
109 Overhead Bridge Road, Hampshire, TN
Saturday, Jan. 30, 4 pm – 7 pm
Join in for this FREE event for the whole family. Food, wine by the glass, wine by the bottle, and wine flights available for purchase.