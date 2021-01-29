Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Virtual Nashville Zoo Run

nashville zoo fun run

Sunday, Jan. 31- Feb. 6, 8 am

Grab your family, a friend, or your pup, and run wild to support the Zoo anywhere in the world through our virtual 5k and 1-mile Fun Run fund- during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6! Your registration for the 5k includes a themed long-sleeve shirt, finisher’s certificate and entry into the costume contest! PLUS, all proceeds support the animals you love and the Zoo’s mission!

Register here.

2. Rabies/Microchip Clinic at Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson County Animal Center Rescue of the Week Dwyer
photo by Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson County Animal Center
106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin
Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 am – 11 am

Bring your dogs or cats for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. No appointment needed. Open from 9 am to 11 am. Bring cash (small bills) or a check.

3. Winterfest at Opryland

Opryland

photo by Tammy HenryGaylord Opryland

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 29-31, 10 am – 5 pm

Gaylord Opryland announced its inaugural Winterfest programming taking place now through March 21, 2021 on Thursdays – Sundays. Winterfest offers a wide array of indoor and outdoor, family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars outside on the Pinetop lawn along with animal encounters and a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt inside the resort.

Purchase tickets here.

4. Orchids at Cheekwood

Orchids
photo from Cheekwood

Cheekwood

1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 29-31, 9 am – 5 pm

The orchid show activates a third season at Cheekwood and celebrates the beauty of nature at a time when the gardens are otherwise dormant.

Purchase tickets here.

5. Sunset Music Series at Natchez Hills Vineyard

Natchez Hill Vineyard
photo from Natchez Hill Vineyard Facebook

109 Overhead Bridge Road, Hampshire, TN
Saturday, Jan. 30, 4 pm – 7 pm

Join in for this FREE event for the whole family. Food, wine by the glass, wine by the bottle, and wine flights available for purchase.

