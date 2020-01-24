Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Kick the Sugar



WHAT: Join in for a talk about what sugar does to the body, why we start and can’t stop our cravings, and how to transform sugar cravings so you can kick the habit for good. You will walk away with 7 secrets to stopping the sugar cravings and more helpful information for a healthier, happier, and more energetic you in 2020.

You can register for Sunday’s talk here https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6155393

WHEN: Sunday, January 26, 2 p

WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood