Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Kick the Sugar
WHAT: Join in for a talk about what sugar does to the body, why we start and can’t stop our cravings, and how to transform sugar cravings so you can kick the habit for good. You will walk away with 7 secrets to stopping the sugar cravings and more helpful information for a healthier, happier, and more energetic you in 2020.
You can register for Sunday’s talk here https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6155393
WHEN: Sunday, January 26, 2 p
WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
2. Jim Hayden at Harpeth Hotel
WHAT: Starting this Friday, musician Jim Hayden will be performing in the property’s signature restaurant, 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, through the month of February. Paying homage to the town’s reputation for tremendous musical talent, as well as its whiskey-infused history, guests can enjoy Jim’s lively music with their signature whiskey cocktails and locally sourced appetizers from 5 p – 8 p every Friday and Saturday.
WHEN: Friday, January 25, 5 p
WHERE: 1799 at Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
3. Friday Night Arts Open House
WHAT: Friday Night ARTS is hosting a special event to celebrate our community, the arts, and growth in the Columbia Arts District.
WHEN: Friday, January 24, 5 p – 8 p
WHERE: Downtown on the Square, Columbia
4. Act Too Players: Into the Woods
WHAT: Act Too Players presents Into the Woods at the Franklin Theater. The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Multiple Showings on Saturday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
5. Chinese New Year Celebration at Nashville Zoo
WHAT: Welcome the Year of the Rat at Nashville Zoo. The event takes place on Saturday, January 25 in the evening during Zoolumination – Chinese Festival of Lights. From 5-8 p guests can make puppets, watch amazing performances and even participate in a parade among giant Chinese lanterns.
The first 500 guests into Zoolumination that night will receive a cute rat plush toy!
Buy tickets here.
WHERE: Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville