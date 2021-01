Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Online Family Songwriting with Country Music Hall of Fame

Virtual Songwriting Class

Saturday, Jan. 23, 10:30 am

Join a museum educator on FieldTripZoom to learn about the influential songwriting duo Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, former Leipers Fork residents—responsible for penning “Rocky Top,” “Bye Bye Love,” and many other classics—and view pages from their songwriting ledgers. Then, learn how to make your own pocket-sized journal using only one sheet of paper. What new ideas will fill your book? Recommended for ages seven and up, but all are welcome. Guardian is required to be present for children under thirteen.

Register for the class here.