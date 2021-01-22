Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Hickory Ridge Trail Run
Saturday, Jan. 23, 8:30 am
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill, TN
Join in on a free trail run with Ranger Jesse at the park. The run is an easy to moderate in difficulty for 2 miles. Meet at the camp store at 8:30 am.
Register here.
2. Sugar Drop Cookie Decorating
Sugar Drop
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 am
Join in for their Royally Fun cookie class where students will work on a set of sweet inspired cookies including a slice of cake (2) ice cream cone, donut(2) and cupcake.
Register for the class here.
3. Online Family Songwriting with Country Music Hall of Fame
Virtual Songwriting Class
Saturday, Jan. 23, 10:30 am
Join a museum educator on FieldTripZoom to learn about the influential songwriting duo Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, former Leipers Fork residents—responsible for penning “Rocky Top,” “Bye Bye Love,” and many other classics—and view pages from their songwriting ledgers. Then, learn how to make your own pocket-sized journal using only one sheet of paper. What new ideas will fill your book? Recommended for ages seven and up, but all are welcome. Guardian is required to be present for children under thirteen.
Register for the class here.
4. Goat Yoga Nashville
9837 Spilt Log Road, Brentwood
Saturday, Jan. 23, 11:30 am
Check out this Magical Yoga session filled with laughter, fun, music and, of course, sweet little Goats dressed in their adorable holiday attire. You don’t want to miss them all dressed up in their jammies, sweaters and much much more!!
Register for the class here.
The Lab Ice Skating
Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 pm – 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 23, 2:30 pm – 4 pm, 7 p – 8:30 p
Sunday, Jan. 24, 2:30 pm – 4 pm
The Hockey Lab
547 Mount Hope Street, Franklin
For the first time this winter, Hockey Lab is inviting the public to ice skate in Franklin. Located close to downtown Franklin, they are offering several open skate times this weekend.
Find more information here.