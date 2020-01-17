Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Winterfest Beer Blast

WHAT: Winterfest Beer Blast is a casual and fun beer tasting event featuring craft and unique beers. Heavy snacks will be provided throughout the event. Beers will be offered from local brewers, brewers from across the state, as well as distributors providing their tastiest beers and spirits. VIP hour is from 5:30-6:30 and gives you the opportunity to start the party early with all the vendors PLUS some beers and spirits that will just be served during the VIP hour. The event hours are from 7:00-10:00. Heavy snacks will continue throughout the event.

WHEN: Friday, January 17, VIP hour begins at 5:30pm, event begins at 7pm

WHERE: Westbury House on the Square, 125 West 7th Street, Columbia