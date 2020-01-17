Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Free Guided Hike at Smith Park
WHAT: Brentwood’s newest and largest park encompasses the historic Ravenswood Farm property on Wilson Pike. The hiking trails feature wooded 400 acres treks, open fields, hiking along farm roads, and a heart-pumping climb to a beautiful grassy summit.
Meet Time: 10am for a 10:15am start. Meeting Place: Trailhead at Smith Park Hike
Distance: 2 to 4 miles depending on optional trails you’d like to take
Estimated Hike Time: 90 minutes
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Participants will start out on the black trail for an easy 1.5 to 2-mile hike, then optional moderate blue trail for a total of three to four-mile hike.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 10am
WHERE: Smith Park, 1800 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
2. Sam Williams at Puckett’s
WHAT: Sam Williams is the youngest son of Hank Williams Jr.. He recently made his Opry debut. Here’s your chance to hear him in person at Puckett’s Franklin.
Make your reservation here.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 8:30pm
WHERE: Puckett’s Grocery, 120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
3. Winterfest Beer Blast
WHAT: Winterfest Beer Blast is a casual and fun beer tasting event featuring craft and unique beers. Heavy snacks will be provided throughout the event. Beers will be offered from local brewers, brewers from across the state, as well as distributors providing their tastiest beers and spirits. VIP hour is from 5:30-6:30 and gives you the opportunity to start the party early with all the vendors PLUS some beers and spirits that will just be served during the VIP hour. The event hours are from 7:00-10:00. Heavy snacks will continue throughout the event.
WHEN: Friday, January 17, VIP hour begins at 5:30pm, event begins at 7pm
WHERE: Westbury House on the Square, 125 West 7th Street, Columbia
4. Fairview Skate Night
WHAT: Enjoy roller skating Fridays at the Fairview Recreation Complex from 6:30-8:30pm. Admission is $5 $4 with multiple skaters. All ages and abilities welcome! Must provide your own skates.
WHEN: Friday, January 17, 6:30pm
WHERE: Fairview Recreation Center, 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
5. Annual Auto Fest at the Fairgrounds
WHAT: O’Reilly Auto Parts teamed with the city’s largest auto show to become the presenting sponsor of the 29th annual Nashville Auto Fest. The annual Auto Fest, a combination car show and swap meet event, is slated for January 18-19, at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Hours of the show are Saturday 8-6 and Sunday 9-4
WHERE: Tennessee State Fairgrounds, 525 Smith Avenue, Nashville