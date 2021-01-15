Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Timberland Park Guided Hike
Sunday, Jan. 17, 9:30 am
Timberland Park, Mile Marker 437.2 Natchez Trace Parkway, Franklin
Join in on a free guided hike at Timberland Park. You must register for the free event, the hike is 1.5 mile long. Please wear proper footwear and outerwear for hiking.
Register here.
2. Cars and Coffee
Downtown Columbia at Motor Alley
Saturday, Jan. 16, 7 am – 10 pm
Cars and Coffee is back for 2021. Grab your coffee and cruise over the Motor Alley on Saturday morning.
3. Opryland Winterfest
Gaylord Opryland
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 8-10, 10 am – 5 pm
Gaylord Opryland announced its inaugural Winterfest programming taking place now through March 21, 2021 on Thursdays – Sundays. Winterfest offers a wide array of indoor and outdoor, family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars outside on the Pinetop lawn along with animal encounters and a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt inside the resort.
Purchase tickets here.
4. One Gen Away Food Distribution
Grace Chapel Church
3265 Southall Road, Franklin
Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 am – 11 am
One Gen Away will be holding a food distribution in Franklin this Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help distribute food in the drive-thru giveaway. No sign-up is required to volunteer, simply show up at 8 am to assist for the morning.
5. Red Cross Blood Drive
Friday, jan. 15, 11 am – 4 pm
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The library is hosting emergency Blood Drives to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood or call Paige Wilson at 615-371-0090 ext 8550 to reserve your appointment time.