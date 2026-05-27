Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 27, 2026

Taco Bell’s Shredded Beef Dipping Taco Returns

Taco Bell’s birria-inspired Shredded Beef Dipping Taco is back nationwide for a limited time starting May 21, alongside the new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries.

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

Several Williamson County food establishments earned a perfect 100 on their most recent health inspections from May 13–20, 2026.

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read Full Article

Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo Returns

Nashville Zoo’s 15th annual Brew at the Zoo returns June 12 with craft beer samples, live music, animal encounters, and food trucks at this adults-only event.

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dog Haus Franklin to Reopen This Weekend After Fire Forced Closure Days After Grand Opening

Dog Haus Franklin reopened May 23 after an early morning fire on May 17 forced a brief closure just days after its grand opening at 755 Crescent Center Dr.

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shake Things Up at the Mixology Craft Cocktail Class at Morning Glory Orchard

Morning Glory Orchard in Nolensville is hosting a 21+ Mixology Craft Cocktail Class on June 26 featuring hard cider cocktails, food pairings, and a take-home cider glass.

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read Full Article

DQ Is Offering $1 Off Stackburgers All Week for National Hamburger Day

DQ Rewards members can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations from May 25 through May 31.

Published: May 23, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 30, 2026

Crumbl’s May 25–30 rotating menu features a new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cookie ft. Reese’s, Biscoff Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie, and more.

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read Full Article

Whataburger’s New Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich Arrives This Summer

Whataburger is launching the Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich for a limited time starting June 2, topped with hot honey made with chili crisp and red pepper cheddar spread.

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read Full Article

Rory Feek’s Columbia Farm to Host Two-Day Festival Celebrating Music and the Homesteading Life

The Homestead Festival takes place June 5–6 at Rory Feek’s Columbia farm, featuring live music, homesteading speakers, food trucks, and on-site vendors.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read Full Article

SONIC’s Summer 2026 Menu Is Here

SONIC’s summer 2026 lineup launches May 26 via app, featuring the returning Red, White & Blue Slush Float and new tropical items rolling out nationwide June 1.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read Full Article

Win Free Whataburger for a Year This National Hamburger Day

On May 28, Whataburger Rewards members who order a medium Fry and Drink get a free Whataburger and an entry to win free food for a full year.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Drops Masters of the Universe Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme launched a limited-time Masters of the Universe Collection on May 26 with three themed doughnuts inspired by He-Man, Skeletor, and Cringer.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read Full Article

A Popular Nashville BBQ Spot Is Moving Into the Former McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood

Edley’s Bar-B-Que will take over the former McAlister’s Deli space at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, marking the brand’s 12th location and expected to open by year’s end.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s New Spicy Jalapeño Menu Items

Wendy’s launched a new lineup of limited-time jalapeño items including Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes, Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuits, and a Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

Burger King Brings Back Crown Nuggets

Burger King is bringing back crown-shaped Crown Nuggets nationwide on June 2 for the first time since 2011, plus a new Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal starting June 9.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released routine food service and pool inspection scores for Williamson County covering May 20–27, 2026.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

The lowest food service health scores in Williamson County for May 20–27 include Gary’s Place (82), Bheema Indian Cuisine (89), and La Tapatia Mobile #2 (90).

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.