Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 20, 2026

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! Hit Retail Shelves Nationwide

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! — zero-sugar, caffeinated powdered drink sticks in four flavors — are now available at Walmart, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and major retailers.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Is Back for Summer 2026

Applebee’s brought back All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp with endless fries for $15.99, plus new Poolio with Don Julio summer margaritas.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Murphy’s Drops New Meaty Italian Pizza for a Limited Time

Papa Murphy’s added a Meaty Italian Pizza — salami, mini cup pepperoni, and sausage on an olive oil garlic base — to its Papa’s Picks lineup through June 7, 2026.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Prickly Pear Coffee Co Rolls Into Franklin

Prickly Pear Coffee Co, a Nashville favorite known for its iced coffee buckets, has officially parked its truck at 328 5th Avenue North in Franklin.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Franklin’s Honeysuckle Restaurant Set to Reopen as Bravado

The former Honeysuckle at 1770 Galleria Blvd in Franklin is reopening under a new name — Bravado — with an opening expected within the next two weeks.

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Leipers Fork Distillery to Offer Half Price Pours in Honor of Tennessee Whiskey Day

On May 21, Leipers Fork Distillery will offer half-priced Tennessee whiskey pours and free tours for guests with a Tennessee driver’s license.

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza Is Coming to Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza arrives nationwide May 21, with early access for Rewards Members starting May 19 through the Taco Bell app.

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

ICYMI: Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery to Open in Franklin

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours French-Asian bakery will open May 28 at 600B Frazier Drive in the former Genghis Grill location in Franklin.

Published: May 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

The Homestead Festival at Rory Feek’s Farm to Take Place in Columbia This June

A two-day music and homesteading festival featuring Rory Feek, Lee Greenwood, and Dr. Temple Grandin takes place June 5–6 in Columbia, with food vendors on-site.

Published: May 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Brings Back the Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut for a limited time starting May 18, with strong sales potentially earning it a permanent spot.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 23, 2026

Crumbl’s May 18–23 rotating menu features a new Carmelita Cookie, Blue Monster Cookie ft. Chips Ahoy!, Molten Lava Cookie, and Lemon Cake alongside classics.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Returns May 27

On May 27, Dunkin’ will donate $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, which supports children facing hunger or illness.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

SONIC Frozen Refreshers Launch With New Watermelon Peach Flavor

SONIC launched Frozen Refreshers nationwide on May 18 in four fruit-and-green-tea flavors, with a $2.99 introductory price for 20 oz. through May 31.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Red Robin Debuts New Summer Drink Menu for 2026

Red Robin launched a new summer beverage lineup on May 18 featuring the Freckled Strawberry Daiquirita, Watermelon Dragon Fruit Margarita, and the bottomless Island Breeze Dirty Soda.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dog Haus in Franklin Faces Early Morning Fire Just Days After Grand Opening

The new Dog Haus at 755 Crescent Centre Dr. in Franklin experienced an early morning fire on May 18, just days after its grand opening, and is closed until further notice.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Johns Brings Garlic Flavored Sauce to Retail Stores This Summer

Papa Johns is bringing its iconic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce to grocery shelves this summer at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, and H-E-B nationwide.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Domino’s Is Giving Away Free Pizza If the U.S. Soccer Team Gets a Red Card

Domino’s will randomly give away $1 million in free Emergency Pizzas if a U.S. player gets red-carded this summer; register at dominos.com by June 10 to be eligible.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Station Pizzeria Officially Opens in Brentwood

Station Pizzeria has officially opened at 7007 Moores Lane in Brentwood, offering dine-in pizza, salads, and pastas with takeout and delivery coming within a month.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

7-Eleven’s Memorial Day Weekend Deals Include $4 Meals

7-Eleven is offering $4 breakfast and lunch bundles for rewards members this Memorial Day weekend, plus $20 off 7NOW delivery orders of $30 or more on Memorial Day.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

O’Charley’s Seas the Day Menu Is Back for a Limited Time

O’Charley’s limited-time Seas the Day menu features a new New England Clam Chowder, crab cake entrees, Hand-Breaded Catfish, and seasonal cocktails at participating locations.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Logan’s Roadhouse Launches New Lunch Specials Starting at $9.99

Logan’s Roadhouse launched Roadies sandwiches and Steak ‘N Sides daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at participating locations, with prices starting at $9.99.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

KFC Brings Back Fried Pickles With New Sauces and Prickly Pear Lemonade

KFC’s fan-favorite fried pickles are back nationwide alongside a new Prickly Pear Lemonade and two new dipping sauces — Jalapeño Ranch and Honey Chili Crisp.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shake Shack Gives Back on National Rescue Dog Day 2026

On May 20, Shake Shack is donating $1 from every Hot Dog sold at company-operated locations to Tails That Teach, a nonprofit promoting childhood empathy through animals.

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released routine inspection scores for Williamson County food establishments covering the period May 13–20, 2026.

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

The lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County for May 13–20 include Isshin Japanese (84), Koi Sushi and Thai (91), and Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille (91).

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Brings Back Iced Beverage Buckets for Memorial Day Weekend

Dunkin’s 48 oz. Iced Beverage Buckets return to participating locations starting May 22 for a limited time, alongside new Limeade-based Refresher flavors for summer.

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taco Bell’s Shredded Beef Dipping Taco Returns

Taco Bell’s birria-inspired Shredded Beef Dipping Taco returns nationwide May 21 alongside the new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries, both available for a limited time.

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.