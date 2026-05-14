Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 14, 2026

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! Hit Retail Shelves Nationwide

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! — zero-sugar, caffeinated powdered drink sticks in four flavors — are now available at Walmart, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and major retailers.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Is Back for Summer 2026

Applebee’s brought back All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp with endless fries for $15.99, plus new Poolio with Don Julio summer margaritas.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Murphy’s Drops New Meaty Italian Pizza for a Limited Time

Papa Murphy’s added a Meaty Italian Pizza — salami, mini cup pepperoni, and sausage on an olive oil garlic base — to its Papa’s Picks lineup through June 7, 2026.

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

Dozens of Williamson County establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections from May 6–13, 2026, including several FirstBank Amphitheater venues.

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts Are Back

Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts return to participating shops May 14–17 only, with a $5 dozen deal when you buy any dozen at regular price.

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Brentwood Mexican Restaurant Scores 60 on Routine Health Inspection

Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Brentwood received a score of 60 on a May 11 inspection, with 16 violations including unsafe food temperatures and pest activity.

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

The lowest health inspection scores for Williamson County from May 6–13, 2026 included Uncle Julio’s (60), Taqueria Jalisco (73), and Bheema Indian Cuisine (74).

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released routine inspection scores for Williamson County establishments covering the period May 6–13, 2026.

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery Is Opening in Franklin

Tous les Jours, a French-Asian bakery chain, is opening its first Middle Tennessee location at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin on May 28, 2026.

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Local Grads Can Score a Gift Card to Culaccino & Culamar This May

Culaccino and Culamar are offering a social media giveaway all May — grads who dine in wearing their cap and tag the restaurants on Instagram can win a gift card.

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Marco’s Pizza Launches New NY Style Pizza Nationwide

Marco’s Pizza added a 16-inch New York-style pizza to its menu for a limited time, starting at $13.99, after more than 50 rounds of testing and research with pizza experts.

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Little Caesars Brings Back Mountain Dew Mango Rush for Summer 2026

Mountain Dew Mango Rush returns exclusively to Little Caesars starting May 18, paired with a $4.99 Crazy Puff Crave Combo featuring the tropical drink and four Crazy Puffs.

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Bacco at Four Seasons Introduces Weekend Brunch and Live Music

Bacco, the Tuscan steakhouse at Four Seasons Nashville, launched weekend brunch service and live music programming in its newly opened outdoor Terrazza starting May 2.

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

$1 Slurpee Happy Hour Is Here

7-Eleven launched $1 large Slurpee Happy Hour every weekday from 3–6 p.m. for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members, running through Slurpee Day this summer.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Popeyes Brings Back Chicken Wraps as Permanent Menu Item

Popeyes made its Chicken Wraps a permanent menu item starting May 4, now offered in Classic, Spicy, and new Blackened Ranch flavors for $3.99 each.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dickey’s Barbecue Kicks Off National Barbecue Month With New Cup, Deals

Dickey’s is celebrating National Barbecue Month with a new collectible Big Yellow Cup for $3.99 and deals running all May, including a Memorial Day promo and $5 brisket sandwiches.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taziki’s Launches “Summer Made Fresh” Campaign

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café kicked off a new digital campaign spotlighting made-to-order favorites including a Turkish Meatball Gyro and limited-time Mint Iced Tea.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shake Shack 2026 National Burger Month Deals

Shake Shack is offering a free single burger each week in May with a $10 minimum purchase using code FREEBURGER, with the SmokeShack featured May 11–17.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 16, 2026

Crumbl’s May 11–16 rotating menu features a new Chocolate Toffee Cake Cup alongside Banana Bread, Cookie Dough, and Red Velvet White Chip cookies.

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

ICYMI: New Frozen Yogurt Shop to Open in Spring Hill

Yogurt Beach, a self-serve frozen yogurt shop, is coming to 1002 Nasdaq St. in Spring Hill, with a locally owned location expected to open in early summer 2026.

Published: May 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dog Haus Sets Opening Date for New Franklin Location

Dog Haus opens at 755 Crescent Centre Drive in Franklin on May 14, with a grand opening benefiting Centennial High School Athletics and free menu item offers through May 22.

Published: May 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Open First Tennessee Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening its first Tennessee location this summer at 7344 Nolensville Rd., featuring an all-you-can-eat pizza bar, arcade games, and big-screen TVs.

Published: May 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Subway Adds Poppi Prebiotic Soda to Menus Nationwide

Subway is now carrying poppi prebiotic sodas in Strawberry Lemon and Orange flavors at locations nationwide, with Sub Club members able to grab a free can on May 7.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Noodles & Company Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen’s CRAVINGS for Spring Menu

Noodles & Company is offering a limited-time Chrissy Teigen CRAVINGS bundle — Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni plus a CRAVINGS-Inspired Crispy dessert — through May 31.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

KFC Launches $10 Bucket of the Day and New Sauces for Saucy Season

KFC expanded its $10 Tuesday deal into a weekday Bucket of the Day promotion and introduced two new sauces — Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Cracker Barrel Brings Back Campfire Meals for Summer 2026

Cracker Barrel’s fan-favorite foil-wrapped Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef are back for summer, joined by a new Campfire Breakfast Skillet available all day.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Tupelo Honey Launches Spring and Summer Menu With Fresh Seasonal Flavors

Tupelo Honey’s limited-time spring and summer menu features berry breakfast dishes, roasted chicken, pulled pork, seasonal salads, and strawberry cocktails.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dutch Bros Launches Myst Energy Refreshers

Dutch Bros debuted Myst Energy Refreshers — a new plant-powered drink category with four flavors — alongside returning seasonal drinks at all 1,136+ locations.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

HoneyFire Barbeque Hosts Grand Opening of New Brentwood Location

HoneyFire Barbeque opened its newest and largest location at 710 Old Hickory Blvd in Brentwood, featuring a bourbon bar, bourbon lockers, and new menu items.

Published: May 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

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