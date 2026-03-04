Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 4, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These are the lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County from February 25 to March 4, 2026.

Published: March 04, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 4, 2026

All Williamson County health inspection scores from February 25 to March 4, 2026, including restaurants, schools, and hotels.

Published: March 04, 2026

Blaze Pizza Partners with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for Sweet Heat Pizza

Blaze Pizza launches a limited-time Sweet Heat Pizza with Mike’s Hot Honey and weekly app deals tied to Daredevil Season 2.

Published: March 04, 2026

Free Cone Day Returns Just in Time for Spring at DQ

Dairy Queen brings back Free Cone Day on March 19 with free small vanilla soft-serve cones at participating locations.

Published: March 03, 2026

ALDI Recalls Bremer Italian Style Meatballs

ALDI is recalling Bremer Italian Style Meatballs sold at select stores nationwide due to potential metal contamination.

Published: March 02, 2026

Ground Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Ground Restaurant has closed its Cool Springs location at 330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin, after more than ten years.

Published: March 02, 2026

SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush: Your Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Flavor

SONIC launches the limited-time Sour Shamrock Slush, a green apple-flavored frozen treat for St. Patrick’s Day.

Published: March 02, 2026

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 7, 2026

Crumbl’s latest rotating menu features Strawberry Biscoff Cookie, Cinnamon Square, Sea Salt Toffee, and more.

Published: March 02, 2026

Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!

Burger King updates the Whopper with a premium bun, fresh toppings, and new packaging for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Published: February 28, 2026

Step Into Spring With Ruby Slipper’s Decadent New Menu

Ruby Slipper rolls out a spring menu with rainbow crunch beignets, corned beef hash plates, and seasonal cocktails.

Published: February 27, 2026

Hardee’s Brings Back Frisco Lineup

Hardee’s welcomes back the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco and debuts the new Frisco Breakfast Burger for a limited time.

Published: February 27, 2026

Dutch Bros Launches Three New Nostalgic Drinks

Dutch Bros introduces Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Fruit Punch with a Sour Candy Straw, and Kool Blue at all locations.

Published: February 27, 2026

Whataburger Introduces New Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher

Whataburger adds the Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher to its craft beverage lineup starting March 3 for a limited time.

Published: February 27, 2026

Panera Bread Launches New Mix & Match Value Menu at $4.99 Per Item

Panera Bread debuts its first-ever value menu with up to ten favorites including soups, salads, and sandwiches at $4.99 each.

Published: February 26, 2026

Baskin-Robbins Launches Banana Dulce de Leche Flavor

Baskin-Robbins introduces Banana Dulce de Leche as March’s Flavor of the Month plus $6 Banana Split Wednesdays.

Published: February 26, 2026

Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Chicken Biscuits to App Members

Chick-fil-A One members can claim a free Chicken Biscuit through the app during breakfast hours through February 28.

Published: February 26, 2026

Firehouse Subs Introduces New Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub

Firehouse Subs launches its first new permanent menu item in three years with 49 grams of protein and custom ranch.

Published: February 26, 2026

Bojangles Launches Triple Double Biscuit and New Iced Coffee

Bojangles debuts the Triple Double Biscuit and permanent Iced Coffee in French Vanilla and Salted Caramel flavors.

Published: February 26, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 25, 2026

These Williamson County establishments earned a perfect 100 on their most recent health inspections from Feb. 20-25.

Published: February 26, 2026

