Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 31, 2026

Whataburger Opens in Franklin

Whataburger opened its second Williamson County location at 3075 Mallory Lane in Franklin on March 24, featuring a double drive-thru and custom Tennessee mural.

Published: March 25, 2026 | Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2026

See the full list of food service inspection scores across Williamson County for the week of March 18–25, 2026.

Published: March 25, 2026 | Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

GRAYS on Main scored a 67 in the latest Williamson County health inspections for the week of March 18–25, 2026.

Published: March 25, 2026 | Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

Dozens of Williamson County restaurants and food service establishments earned a perfect 100 on their inspections for the week of March 18–25, 2026.

Published: March 25, 2026 | Read Full Article

Southern Flavors, Rare Whiskeys, and a Stunning Atrium: Meet Middleman, Nashville’s New Gathering Spot

Boka Restaurant Group is opening Middleman in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, a whiskey-focused gathering spot with a glass atrium and Southern cocktail program.

Published: March 24, 2026 | Read Full Article

Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake Return to Whataburger

Two fan-favorite limited-time items — the Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake — return to Whataburger menus nationwide starting March 31, 2026.

Published: March 26, 2026 | Read Full Article

A Taste of France Comes to Nashville as Olala Café Prepares to Open This April

Olala Café, a family-owned French café specializing in scratch-made croissants and pastries, is set to open at 818 Palmer Place in Nashville this April.

Published: March 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

Papa Murphy’s Launches its First-Ever Detroit-Style Pizza

Papa Murphy’s is offering its first Detroit-Style pizza — a square, crispy-edged Take ‘n’ Bake pie — at over 1,000 locations through May 17, 2026.

Published: March 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

Award-Winning Actress Patricia Heaton to Make Appearance at Nashville Beverage Shop Killjoy

Patricia Heaton and her husband appeared at Nashville’s Killjoy on March 29 to celebrate the shop’s 3rd birthday and introduce their non-alcoholic wine brand, Solubrae.

Published: March 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

7-Eleven Kicks Off Chicken Takeover at Stores Nationwide

7-Eleven is rolling out a chicken-focused menu at participating stores, featuring crispy sandwiches, boneless wings, and combo deals for loyalty members.

Published: March 28, 2026 | Read Full Article

Raise a Glass for Wildlife: Nashville Zoo Launches Special Edition Conservation Wine

Nashville Zoo has partnered with Ajax Turner and a Portuguese winery to release a limited conservation wine, with proceeds supporting endangered species programs.

Published: March 28, 2026 | Read Full Article

Philippe Chow to Host One Night Only Chef’s Dinner

Philippe Chow in Nashville will host a four-course, seafood-focused chef’s dinner on April 22 as part of the Music City Food and Wine Festival’s Spring Intimate Dinner Series.

Published: March 28, 2026 | Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 4, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 30–April 4, 2026 includes new flavors like Strawberries ‘n’ Cream and the one-day-only Almost Everything Bagel Sandwich Cookie on April 1.

Published: March 30, 2026 | Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Launches Limited-Edition Artemis II Doughnut for NASA Mission

Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s Artemis II mission with a limited-edition themed doughnut available at participating locations March 31–April 2, 2026.

Published: March 30, 2026 | Read Full Article

Subway Offers BOGO Footlongs to Help Americans Struggling with Rising Gas Prices

Sub Club members can get a free footlong with the purchase of another throughout April 2026 using promo code FLBOGO on the Subway app or website.

Published: March 30, 2026 | Read Full Article

DQ Launches “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection

Dairy Queen’s new seasonal Blizzard lineup includes a new Strawberry Angel Food Cake flavor and a BOGO $0.99 deal with the Savannah Bananas through April 26, 2026.

Published: March 30, 2026 | Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.