Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 19, 2026

Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Celebrates March Madness 2026

Krispy Kreme launches a basketball-themed dozen with a $2 Original Glazed dozen deal, available March 19–22 at participating locations.

Published: March 19, 2026 | Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

Several Williamson County restaurants and establishments earned perfect 100 health inspection scores from March 4–11, 2026.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Adds Banana Syrup, Cold Foam, and New Drinks to Spring Menu

Dunkin’ brings banana flavor to its spring lineup with new drinks including the Monkey Business Cloud Latte and Banana Daydream Refreshers.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

la Madeleine to Open First Tennessee Café in Mt. Juliet

French-inspired café-bakery la Madeleine opens its first Tennessee location in Mt. Juliet with a countdown party and free bread giveaway.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

Taco Bell Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations

Taco Bell introduces the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla starting March 19, 2026.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

A look at the lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County from March 11–18, 2026, including scores and restaurant details.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2026

Full list of Williamson County health inspection scores from March 11–18, 2026, covering food service and other establishments.

Published: March 18, 2026 | Read Full Article

Wendy’s Introduces a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu

Wendy’s launches its Dunks Menu for March Madness with Frosty and Fries combos, a Dunkstakes sweepstakes, and a free dunk offer.

Published: March 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Launches New $8.99 Meal Deal

Jimmy John’s rolls out a limited-time $8.99 Meal Deal featuring a Turkey Tom or The Pepe sandwich with chips and a drink.

Published: March 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

The Franklin Butchery Brings Old-School Craft to Downtown Franklin

A new chef-led butcher shop opens in downtown Franklin offering hand-cut meats, fresh seafood, and gourmet sandwiches.

Published: March 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 21, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 16–21 features new flavors including Andes Green Mint Brownie and Key Lime Pie Cookie.

Published: March 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Applebee’s Brings Back 50-Cent Boneless Wings for March Madness 2026

Applebee’s offers 50-cent boneless wings for to-go and delivery orders during March Madness, available through the app and website.

Published: March 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Four Seasons Nashville Offering Family-Friendly Easter Brunch Experience

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville hosts an Easter Sunday brunch with buffet, mimosa bar, Easter Bunny, and balloon artist for families.

Published: March 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal: 13-Cent Dozen

Krispy Kreme offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents with any dozen purchase on Friday the 13th.

Published: March 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Returns for 2026 Bracket Season

KFC brings back its 20 Wings for $20 deal just in time for bracket season, along with the return of Nashville Hot chicken.

Published: March 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

Panera Bread Launches New Energy Refreshers and Frescas

Panera introduces new Energy Refreshers and Frescas made with real fruit, plus a Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie.

Published: March 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.