Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 11, 2026

Mellow Mushroom Launches Mr. Sausage Rollz and Lucky Buzz Cocktail

Mellow Mushroom debuts Mr. Sausage Rollz and a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired Lucky Buzz cocktail at all 160-plus locations.

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Raising Cane’s Brings Back Leprechaun Lemonade for St. Patrick’s Day

Raising Cane’s brings back its festive green Leprechaun Lemonade and Lucky Swipes giveaway through March 17.

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2026

These are the lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County from March 4 to March 11, 2026.

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2026

All Williamson County health inspection scores from March 4 to March 11, 2026, including restaurants and more.

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Silver Fox Coffee Lounge Announces Grand Opening Event Details

Silver Fox Coffee Lounge recently opened in Brentwood’s CityPark and will host a Grand Opening on March 14.

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chick-fil-A Introduces New Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A rolls out the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus drinks nationwide.

Published: March 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chicken Salad Chick Welcomes Spring with New LTO and Free Soup Offer

Chicken Salad Chick launches Jill Pickle chicken salad, Spicy Dill Pickle Chips, and a Hoops and Soups promo.

Published: March 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Knot Your Average Dough Returns to Handel’s Ice Cream

Handel’s Ice Cream brings back the fan-favorite Knot Your Average Dough as a permanent flavor at all locations.

Published: March 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Earls Kitchen + Bar to Open at Nashville Yards

Earls Kitchen + Bar will open its first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards on April 16 with 260 seats.

Published: March 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Foreign Material In Frozen Products

Trader Joe’s recalls several frozen products including fried rice and chicken shu mai due to possible glass.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Domino’s Brings Back Its Best Deal Ever for Basketball Tournament Season

Domino’s offers any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each through April 6 for basketball tournament season.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dickey’s Unveils New Big Yellow Cup for 85th Anniversary

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit celebrates 85 years with a limited-edition Big Yellow Cup and free drink deal on March 12.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Applebee’s Big Easy Menu Returns with New Big Easy Burger and Bayou Shrimp Bowl

Applebee’s brings back Cajun-inspired Big Easy Menu items starting at $11.99 for a limited time nationwide.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme launches festive St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts and Green O’riginal Glazed dozens for $12.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

SOS Counter Opens in Franklin Offering Sourdough, Pastries, and Fresh Lunch Daily

SOS Counter is now open at 701 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin with sourdough, pastries, and a fresh lunch menu.

Published: March 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Goes Greek with Limited-Time Gyro Menu

Jimmy John’s launches a limited-time Gyro menu with Greek Gyro, Chicken Gyro, and Greek Cucumber Salad.

Published: March 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Every Sub Counts: Jersey Mike’s Is Helping Send Tennessee’s Special Olympics Athletes to the USA Games

Jersey Mike’s Tennessee locations raise funds for Special Olympics Team Tennessee through March’s Day of Giving.

Published: March 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Zero Energy Drinks Launch With Six Zero-Sugar Flavors

Dunkin’ launches Dunkin’ Zero, a new line of zero-sugar energy drinks in six fruit-forward flavors nationwide.

Published: March 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taco Bell Launches New Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas

Taco Bell debuts Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas nationwide for $2.99 ahead of Live Más LIVE 2026.

Published: March 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shake Shack’s Korean-Style Menu BOGO Deal is Back

Shake Shack offers buy one, get one free on its Korean-Style Menu through March 16 with code SPICYSWEET.

Published: March 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Grecian Family Restaurant Debuts New Lamb Burger Loaded with Greek Flavors

Grecian Family Restaurant in Spring Hill adds a lamb burger with feta and homemade tzatziki to its menu.

Published: March 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Moe’s Southwest Grill Offers Limited-Time Shredded Beef Barbacoa

Moe’s Southwest Grill adds chipotle-adobo Shredded Beef Barbacoa with 50g protein for a limited time.

Published: March 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

New Italian Restaurant Pelato Now Open in Franklin

Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant Pelato opens its second Tennessee location at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

Published: March 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These Williamson County establishments earned a perfect 100 on health inspections from February 25 to March 4.

Published: March 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.