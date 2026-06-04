Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 3, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released routine food service and pool inspection scores for Williamson County covering May 27 to June 3, 2026.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Handel’s Ice Cream Drops Pink Lemonade as Its New Summer Flavor

Handel’s Ice Cream launched a new limited-time Pink Lemonade flavor nationwide on June 1, blending creamy sweetness with a tangy lemon kick.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Logan’s Roadhouse Launches The Great American Road Trip Summer Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse debuted a limited-time regionally inspired summer menu called The Great American Road Trip, available at participating locations starting June 1.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Burger King Drops New Summer Menu With Jalapeño Whopper

Burger King launched three new limited-time summer items on June 2, including the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King, and Firecracker Cookie Pie.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

DQ’s $7 Meal Deal Is Back with a Blizzard Upgrade Option

Dairy Queen is offering a $7 Meal Deal through June 28 at participating locations, with an optional $2 Blizzard Treat upgrade.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Retail Food Health Scores for Williamson County June 2, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture released the latest retail food safety scores for grocery stores, gas stations, and other food retailers in Williamson County.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Baskin-Robbins June Flavor of the Month Is Fútbol Fireworks

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating soccer season with Fútbol Fireworks, its June Flavor of the Month featuring Sweet Cream Soda ice cream with popping candy swirls.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

SONIC Launches $7 Big Deal Meal and Updated $1.99 Menu

SONIC kicked off June with a new $7 Big Deal Meal bundle and a refreshed $1.99 value menu, both available at participating locations starting June 1.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Get 50-Cent Glazed Donuts at 7-Eleven on June 5

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get classic glazed donuts for 50 cents each at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores on National Donut Day, June 5.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake Is Now at Publix

Carvel’s iconic Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake is available in Publix Bakery freezers this summer for the first time, a limited-time offering through the season.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Kings Bowl Franklin Is Packed With Events This June

Kings Bowl Franklin is celebrating Pride Month, the World Tournament, and Father’s Day in June with special cocktails, deals, and bowling challenges throughout the month.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Pizza Hut Debuts New Crispy Parm Pan Pizza

Pizza Hut launched the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza nationwide, starting at $10 for a medium one-topping pie, featuring a parmesan-baked crust and extra cheese.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Domino’s 50% Off All Pizzas This Week for National Dairy Month

Domino’s is offering half off all menu-priced pizzas from June 1 through June 7 in celebration of National Dairy Month, with no code or membership required.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Captain D’s Launches Wild Caught Alaskan Batter Dipped Fish Nationwide

Nashville-based Captain D’s rolled out wild caught Alaskan pollock battered fresh daily at all locations starting June 1, marking a major investment in premium seafood.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Photos: Inside Franklin’s New Tous les Jours Bakery

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours bakery opened May 29 at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin, drawing opening-day crowds with French-Asian baked goods and pastries.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chipotle’s Summer of Extras Is Back With Streaks, Rankings and Free Food

Chipotle’s Summer of Extras loyalty program runs June 1 through August 31, offering Rewards members monthly streak challenges, leaderboards, and free entrees.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is giving every guest a free doughnut of their choice on June 5 at participating locations, with no purchase necessary.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through June 6, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for June 1-6 features new Fruity Cereal Milk Tres Leches Cake, Frosted Strawberry Cookie ft. Pop-Tarts, and several other limited-time flavors.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Johns Launches Toy Story 5 Pizzas Starting at $6.99

Papa Johns is offering three Toy Story 5-themed personal pizzas starting at $6.99 through July 19 in a global collaboration with Disney and Pixar.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Soccer Matchday Menu Starting June 11

Buffalo Wild Wings debuts a limited-time soccer Matchday Menu on June 11 featuring six globally inspired dipping sauces, new cocktails, and a Blazin’ Challenge prize.

Published: May 31, 2026 – Read Full Article

The Harpeth Hotel to Host Exclusive Alan Jackson Silverbelly Whiskey Experience

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is hosting a one-night whiskey tasting event on June 10 featuring Mattie Jackson, live music, and Southern food stations.

Published: May 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Franklin Speakeasy Unveils Expanded Beverage Offerings & Sharable Plates

Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club at 317 Main St in Franklin has unveiled a refreshed menu with new cocktails, low-ABV options, expanded wine and craft beer, and sharable plates.

Published: May 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Goes All Out for National Donut Day 2026

Dunkin’ is celebrating National Donut Day June 5 with a free donut with any beverage purchase, plus a tote bag giveaway June 1 and a new Stoney Clover Lane merch collection.

Published: May 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Summer 2026 Lineup

Nothing Bundt Cakes launched S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S on June 1 and a new Peach Cobbler Bundtlet pop-up June 8-21, with more seasonal flavors through August.

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read Full Article

Tous Les Jours Announces Grand Opening Details for Franklin Location

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours bakery opened May 29 at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin, offering French-Asian pastries, breads, and cloud cake daily from 7 am to 8 pm.

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

Several Williamson County food establishments earned a perfect 100 on their most recent health inspections covering May 20-27, 2026.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

The lowest food service health scores in Williamson County for May 20-27 include Gary’s Place (82), Bheema Indian Cuisine (89), and La Tapatia Mobile #2 (90).

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.