Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 10, 2026

Krispy Kreme’s Match Day Dozen Featuring $2 Original Glazed Deal
Krispy Kreme celebrates soccer season with a limited-time Match Day Dozen, available June 12–15, plus a $2 Original Glazed dozen add-on deal.
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2026
The Tennessee Department of Health released routine food service and pool inspection scores for Williamson County covering June 3–10, 2026.
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read Full Article
Panera Bread’s Mix & Match Menu Gets a Jake Shane Makeover
Panera Bread partnered with comedian Jake Shane to launch the “Pass That Panera” Meal, featuring three fan-favorite items for $4.99 each at participating locations.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Returns to Shake Shack
The fan-favorite Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake — made with pistachio frozen custard and a crackable dark chocolate shell — is back at Shake Shack for a limited time.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
AJ Bond Distillery Unveils Flagship Tennessee Whiskey
AJ Bond Distillery announced its flagship Tennessee whiskey, Sazerac’s first entry into the category, crafted by master distillers Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Subway Teams Up With Disney for Live-Action Moana Movie Meal Deal
Starting June 11, Subway offers a Moana Movie Meal Deal for $1 more, including a collectible cup and a $15 Fandango promo code toward the film opening July 10.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Bojangles Brings Back the Breakfast Bo-Rito
Bojangles brought back its fan-favorite Breakfast Bo-Rito on June 8, joined by a new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito featuring ghost pepper sauce, available for a limited time.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Wendy’s Teams Up with Minions & Monsters for New Summer Meal and Banana Frosty Swirl
Wendy’s launches a Minions & Monsters Adult Meal and new Banana Frosty Swirl on June 15, with collectibles and character-inspired Freestyle beverages also hitting menus.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 8, 2026
Crumbl’s June 8–13 menu features seven new and rotating flavors, including Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake, Tangy Mango with Tajín, and Dot Cake Cookie.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
ICYMI: French-Asian Inspired Bakery Tous les Jours Opens in Franklin
Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours bakery opened May 29 at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin, offering French-Asian pastries, breads, and cloud cake daily from 7 am to 8 pm.
Published: June 07, 2026 – Read Full Article
Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls Bring a Coffee Twist to a Classic Snack Cake
Little Debbie’s new Mocha Swiss Rolls — featuring mocha creme inside the classic chocolate cake with fudge coating — began rolling out to grocery stores nationwide on June 7.
Published: June 07, 2026 – Read Full Article
FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway
FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival producer, will bring 200+ vendors, live music, and global flavors to Nashville Superspeedway August 28–30, 2026.
Published: June 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Scooter’s Coffee Is Offering Two Large Drinks for $9 This June
Scooter’s Coffee is offering two large drinks for $9 every Monday through Thursday in June 2026 when ordering through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
Published: June 05, 2026 – Read Full Article
KFC Launches Supergirl Meals and Limited-Edition Krypto Collectible Bucket
KFC launched Supergirl-themed combo meals, three new character sauces, and a Kryptonian Kooler drink starting June 8, with a limited Krypto Collectible Bucket available June 10.
Published: June 05, 2026 – Read Full Article
Jason’s Deli Gives Away Free Food Every Time the USMNT Scores
Jason’s Deli’s “Deli Dollars Goal Rush” rewards loyalty members with free food and bonus points each time the USMNT scores this summer. Sign-up deadline is June 10.
Published: June 04, 2026 – Read Full Article
McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals
McDonald’s launched FIFA World Cup 26 meals with collectible cups featuring soccer legends starting June 4, plus Squishmallows Happy Meals beginning June 9.
Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026
Several Williamson County food establishments earned a perfect 100 on their most recent health inspections covering May 27 to June 3, 2026.
Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article
For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.
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