Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 10, 2026

Krispy Kreme’s Match Day Dozen Featuring $2 Original Glazed Deal

Krispy Kreme celebrates soccer season with a limited-time Match Day Dozen, available June 12–15, plus a $2 Original Glazed dozen add-on deal.

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released routine food service and pool inspection scores for Williamson County covering June 3–10, 2026.

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Panera Bread’s Mix & Match Menu Gets a Jake Shane Makeover

Panera Bread partnered with comedian Jake Shane to launch the “Pass That Panera” Meal, featuring three fan-favorite items for $4.99 each at participating locations.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Returns to Shake Shack

The fan-favorite Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake — made with pistachio frozen custard and a crackable dark chocolate shell — is back at Shake Shack for a limited time.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

AJ Bond Distillery Unveils Flagship Tennessee Whiskey

AJ Bond Distillery announced its flagship Tennessee whiskey, Sazerac’s first entry into the category, crafted by master distillers Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Subway Teams Up With Disney for Live-Action Moana Movie Meal Deal

Starting June 11, Subway offers a Moana Movie Meal Deal for $1 more, including a collectible cup and a $15 Fandango promo code toward the film opening July 10.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Bojangles Brings Back the Breakfast Bo-Rito

Bojangles brought back its fan-favorite Breakfast Bo-Rito on June 8, joined by a new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito featuring ghost pepper sauce, available for a limited time.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s Teams Up with Minions & Monsters for New Summer Meal and Banana Frosty Swirl

Wendy’s launches a Minions & Monsters Adult Meal and new Banana Frosty Swirl on June 15, with collectibles and character-inspired Freestyle beverages also hitting menus.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 8, 2026

Crumbl’s June 8–13 menu features seven new and rotating flavors, including Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake, Tangy Mango with Tajín, and Dot Cake Cookie.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

ICYMI: French-Asian Inspired Bakery Tous les Jours Opens in Franklin

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours bakery opened May 29 at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin, offering French-Asian pastries, breads, and cloud cake daily from 7 am to 8 pm.

Published: June 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls Bring a Coffee Twist to a Classic Snack Cake

Little Debbie’s new Mocha Swiss Rolls — featuring mocha creme inside the classic chocolate cake with fudge coating — began rolling out to grocery stores nationwide on June 7.

Published: June 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway

FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival producer, will bring 200+ vendors, live music, and global flavors to Nashville Superspeedway August 28–30, 2026.

Published: June 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Is Offering Two Large Drinks for $9 This June

Scooter’s Coffee is offering two large drinks for $9 every Monday through Thursday in June 2026 when ordering through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Published: June 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

KFC Launches Supergirl Meals and Limited-Edition Krypto Collectible Bucket

KFC launched Supergirl-themed combo meals, three new character sauces, and a Kryptonian Kooler drink starting June 8, with a limited Krypto Collectible Bucket available June 10.

Published: June 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Jason’s Deli Gives Away Free Food Every Time the USMNT Scores

Jason’s Deli’s “Deli Dollars Goal Rush” rewards loyalty members with free food and bonus points each time the USMNT scores this summer. Sign-up deadline is June 10.

Published: June 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals

McDonald’s launched FIFA World Cup 26 meals with collectible cups featuring soccer legends starting June 4, plus Squishmallows Happy Meals beginning June 9.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2026

Several Williamson County food establishments earned a perfect 100 on their most recent health inspections covering May 27 to June 3, 2026.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.