Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 7, 2026

Here is a comprehensive roundup of eat and drink news from Williamson Source covering the period of January 1 through January 7, 2026. This week’s collection features health inspection scores, new menu launches, seasonal promotions, and value deals from restaurants across Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 7, 2026

Latest health inspection scores for Williamson County restaurants including Tot-E-Town II, Chick-fil-A, Steak N Shake, and more establishments.

Burger King Kicks Off 2026 with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper

New fan-inspired Whopper features golden onion rings, bacon, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and peppercorn aioli launching nationwide January 6.

KFC Launches $5 Comfort Bowls and $10 Tuesday Deal

Five new $5 bowls including Matty Matheson collaboration plus returning $10 Tuesday bucket deal featuring dark meat and tenders.

Bojangles Launches All-Day Breakfast Bowl

New Breakfast Bowl with country sausage and gravy joins returning Chicken Rice Bowl in winter comfort food lineup available all day.

Dunkin’ Adds Protein Milk to the Menu

New customizable Protein Milk option launches with five new beverages including Megan Thee Stallion collaboration Mango Protein Refresher.

First Watch Unveils 2026 Seasonal Menu

B.E.C. sandwich returns by popular demand alongside new Chimichurri Steak Hash and Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast for winter season.

Krystal Rings in 2026 with New Loyalty Rewards and Winter Deals

Club Krystal members get two free Krystals with $5 purchase plus new $2, $4, $6 breakfast lineup through February 15, 2026.

CAVA Brings Back White Sweet Potatoes in New 2026 Menu Launch

Highly requested white sweet potatoes return permanently with two new power bowls, sumac slaw, power greens, and tangerine Aleppo beverage.

Chick-fil-A Launches Golden Cup Sweepstakes

3,000 Golden Fan Cups hidden nationwide offer free Chick-fil-A for a year plus Frosted Sodas and Floats join permanent menu lineup.

Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back Greek Goddess Chicken Salad

Popular Mediterranean-inspired chicken salad returns through February 28 with kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek herbs blend.

Applebee’s Adds NEW O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

Sizzling skillet burger sits in melted queso and cheese with bacon, American cheese, and spicy honey mustard available on 2 for $25 menu.

Krispy Kreme Introduces Cozy Winter Seasonal Collection

Four new winter doughnuts debut including Caramel Dulce, Chocolate Truffle, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Cinnamon Sugar Cake varieties.

Jimmy John’s Launches $1 Combo Upgrade Deal for 2026

Add chips and drink to any sandwich or wrap for just $1 plus new Ham & Three Cheese Melt and returning Kickin’ Ranch Chips.

Whataburger Introduces New Whatadeal Menu

New value menu offers $3 Big Ranch Wrap, $4 Whatachick’n Bites 5-piece, and $5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. starting January 6.

Buffalo Wild Wings Starts New Year with “Month of Free” Deals

Rewards members receive five weekly offers January 5 through February 2 including free wings, burgers, sandwiches, delivery, and appetizers.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 10, 2026

New Dubai Biscoff Brownie, Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Swirl, and Oatmeal Marshmallow cookies join classics menu rotation this week.

Dutch Bros Launches New Breakfast-Inspired Drink Collection for 2026

Three morning-themed beverages debut: Maple Waffle Latte, Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top, and Smooth Strawberry Rebel energy drink.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 85 Years With Kids Eat Free

85th anniversary promotion offers free kids meal with every $15 adult purchase daily through January 31 at participating locations nationwide.

