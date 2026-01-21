Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the latest eat and drink news from January 15-21, 2026. This week’s coverage includes new restaurant locations, health inspection scores, limited-time menu offerings, and dining promotions across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.

Italian Restaurant Pelato is One Step Closer to Opening New Franklin Location

Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant Pelato expands to Franklin at former Party Fowl location with expected February 2026 opening.

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

Newk’s Express Cafe scored 91, Greek Cafe received 93, and West Coast Burgers and Dogs earned 94 in recent inspections.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 21, 2026

Complete listing of health inspection scores for January 14-21, 2026, including restaurants, cafeterias, and food service locations.

Red Lobster’s Lobsterfest Returns with New Lobster Dishes

Red Lobster brings back annual Lobsterfest celebration with new Create Your Own options and Lobsterfest Duo through limited time.

DQ Launches Valentine’s Day 2026 Menu

Dairy Queen kicks off Valentine’s season with Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and two-for-six-dollar cupcake deal starting January 26.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 85 Years With Kids Eat Free

Dickey’s offers Kids Eat Free promotion every day through January 31, 2026, with one free kids meal per fifteen-dollar adult purchase.

Krispy Kreme Launches Championship Dozen for Monday’s Big Game

Krispy Kreme offers limited-edition Championship Dozen with football-shaped doughnuts and buy-one-get-one-dollar deal through January 19.

Taco Bell Launches the New Luxe Value Menu

Taco Bell introduces ten items priced at three dollars or less, including Mini Taco Salad and Beefy Potato Loaded Griller.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 24, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie with Pop-Tarts, and Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie.

Dunkin’ Donuts to Open New Franklin Location

New Dunkin’ Donuts location under construction at former Shoney’s site on Highway 96 East with Spring 2026 opening planned.

Ruby Slipper Unveils New Limited-Time Carnival Menu

Ruby Slipper introduces King Cake Beignets, Ooh-Bae Stuffed French Toast, and Krewe-Berry Margarita available through February 24.

Wendy’s Introduces New Biggie Deals Menu starting at $4

Wendy’s debuts new value menu with four-dollar Biggie Bites, six-dollar Biggie Bag, and eight-dollar Biggie Bundle options nationwide.

Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Beloved Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

Hunt Brothers Pizza reintroduces Buffalo Chicken Pizza after seventeen years starting January 19 while supplies last at participating locations.

For the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Dinner, Reserve a Table at White Castle

White Castle transforms restaurants into Love Castles on Valentine’s Day with reservations available through OpenTable for February 14.

KFC Reclaims Sundays with Weekly Digital Deals Designed for Comfort

KFC launches Sundays by KFC program featuring rotating app-exclusive deals including twelve-piece chicken bucket and wings promotions.

Score Megan Thee Stallion’s Limited-Edition Dunkin’ Cup

Dunkin’ offers limited-edition Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’ reusable cup with purchase of Dunkin’ Protein Refresher while supplies last.

Tupelo Honey Brings Fresh Flavors to Franklin This January

Tupelo Honey introduces five new dishes including Southern Shakshuka, Biscuits and Sawmill Gravy, and Butter Pecan Cheesecake in Franklin.

Beef-A-Roo Launches $5.55 Fresh Meal Deal

Beef-A-Roo introduces limited-time combo meals featuring five entree choices with fries and drink for five dollars fifty-five cents.

Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 15, 2026

Weekly roundup of twenty-three eat and drink stories from January 8-15 featuring new menus, health scores, and restaurant promotions.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items

Rock N’ Roll Sushi introduces Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars, and Desert Rose Mocktail available through March 2026.

O’Charley’s Serves Up Unbeatable Value with Daily Dinner Deals

O’Charley’s offers five hearty entrees for fourteen dollars ninety-nine cents Monday through Thursday including Tuscany Chicken and Shrimp Scampi.

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

Twenty-seven establishments received perfect one hundred health inspection scores including Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy John’s, and Sharetea.

