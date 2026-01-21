Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the latest eat and drink news from January 15-21, 2026. This week’s coverage includes new restaurant locations, health inspection scores, limited-time menu offerings, and dining promotions across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
Italian Restaurant Pelato is One Step Closer to Opening New Franklin Location
Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant Pelato expands to Franklin at former Party Fowl location with expected February 2026 opening.
Published: January 21, 2026
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026
Newk’s Express Cafe scored 91, Greek Cafe received 93, and West Coast Burgers and Dogs earned 94 in recent inspections.
Published: January 21, 2026
Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 21, 2026
Complete listing of health inspection scores for January 14-21, 2026, including restaurants, cafeterias, and food service locations.
Published: January 21, 2026
Red Lobster’s Lobsterfest Returns with New Lobster Dishes
Red Lobster brings back annual Lobsterfest celebration with new Create Your Own options and Lobsterfest Duo through limited time.
Published: January 21, 2026
DQ Launches Valentine’s Day 2026 Menu
Dairy Queen kicks off Valentine’s season with Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and two-for-six-dollar cupcake deal starting January 26.
Published: January 20, 2026
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 85 Years With Kids Eat Free
Dickey’s offers Kids Eat Free promotion every day through January 31, 2026, with one free kids meal per fifteen-dollar adult purchase.
Published: January 19, 2026
Krispy Kreme Launches Championship Dozen for Monday’s Big Game
Krispy Kreme offers limited-edition Championship Dozen with football-shaped doughnuts and buy-one-get-one-dollar deal through January 19.
Published: January 19, 2026
Taco Bell Launches the New Luxe Value Menu
Taco Bell introduces ten items priced at three dollars or less, including Mini Taco Salad and Beefy Potato Loaded Griller.
Published: January 19, 2026
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 24, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie with Pop-Tarts, and Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie.
Published: January 19, 2026
Dunkin’ Donuts to Open New Franklin Location
New Dunkin’ Donuts location under construction at former Shoney’s site on Highway 96 East with Spring 2026 opening planned.
Published: January 16, 2026
Ruby Slipper Unveils New Limited-Time Carnival Menu
Ruby Slipper introduces King Cake Beignets, Ooh-Bae Stuffed French Toast, and Krewe-Berry Margarita available through February 24.
Published: January 16, 2026
Wendy’s Introduces New Biggie Deals Menu starting at $4
Wendy’s debuts new value menu with four-dollar Biggie Bites, six-dollar Biggie Bag, and eight-dollar Biggie Bundle options nationwide.
Published: January 16, 2026
Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Beloved Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO
Hunt Brothers Pizza reintroduces Buffalo Chicken Pizza after seventeen years starting January 19 while supplies last at participating locations.
Published: January 16, 2026
For the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Dinner, Reserve a Table at White Castle
White Castle transforms restaurants into Love Castles on Valentine’s Day with reservations available through OpenTable for February 14.
Published: January 16, 2026
KFC Reclaims Sundays with Weekly Digital Deals Designed for Comfort
KFC launches Sundays by KFC program featuring rotating app-exclusive deals including twelve-piece chicken bucket and wings promotions.
Published: January 16, 2026
Score Megan Thee Stallion’s Limited-Edition Dunkin’ Cup
Dunkin’ offers limited-edition Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’ reusable cup with purchase of Dunkin’ Protein Refresher while supplies last.
Published: January 16, 2026
Tupelo Honey Brings Fresh Flavors to Franklin This January
Tupelo Honey introduces five new dishes including Southern Shakshuka, Biscuits and Sawmill Gravy, and Butter Pecan Cheesecake in Franklin.
Published: January 15, 2026
Beef-A-Roo Launches $5.55 Fresh Meal Deal
Beef-A-Roo introduces limited-time combo meals featuring five entree choices with fries and drink for five dollars fifty-five cents.
Published: January 15, 2026
Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 15, 2026
Weekly roundup of twenty-three eat and drink stories from January 8-15 featuring new menus, health scores, and restaurant promotions.
Published: January 15, 2026
Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items
Rock N’ Roll Sushi introduces Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars, and Desert Rose Mocktail available through March 2026.
Published: January 15, 2026
O’Charley’s Serves Up Unbeatable Value with Daily Dinner Deals
O’Charley’s offers five hearty entrees for fourteen dollars ninety-nine cents Monday through Thursday including Tuscany Chicken and Shrimp Scampi.
Published: January 15, 2026
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026
Twenty-seven establishments received perfect one hundred health inspection scores including Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy John’s, and Sharetea.
Published: January 15, 2026
