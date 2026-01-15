Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 15, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the latest eat and drink news from January 8-15, 2026. This week’s roundup includes new menu items, chain promotions, health inspection scores, and dining deals across Williamson County and beyond.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items

Rock N’ Roll Sushi introduces limited-time offerings featuring Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars, and Desert Rose Mocktail available through March.

Published: January 15, 2026

O’Charley’s Serves Up Unbeatable Value with Daily Dinner Deals

O’Charley’s offers five hearty entrées for $14.99 Monday through Thursday, including Tuscany Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken, and Shrimp Scampi.

Published: January 15, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jimmy John’s, Sharetea, and 24 other establishments received perfect 100 health inspection scores this week.

Published: January 15, 2026

Arby’s Introduces the Italian Beef Dip

Arby’s launches Chicago-style Italian Beef Dip featuring slow-roasted beef, Swiss cheese, pickled Vienna Giardiniera, and au jus nationwide.

Published: January 14, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

Cadence Academy Kitchen received a 76 score, while Aubrey’s scored 84 in the latest health inspections from January 7-14.

Published: January 14, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 14, 2026

Complete listing of 59 Williamson County restaurant and food service health inspection scores from January 7-14, 2026.

Published: January 14, 2026

Zaxby’s Brings Back Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas

Fan-favorite menu items return January 19 with ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal and two Giant Quesadilla varieties at participating locations.

Published: January 14, 2026

Blaze Pizza Launches Free Large Pizza Promotion for National Pizza Week

Blaze Pizza offers free large 1-topping pizza with $25 orders using code SCORE through January 19 for National Pizza Week.

Published: January 13, 2026

Marco’s Pizza Starts 2026 with Healthier Menu Options

Marco’s Pizza introduces cauliflower crust and everyday value pricing with Medium 1-Topping Pizzas for $8.99 to support New Year resolutions.

Published: January 13, 2026

Panera Bread Brings Back Asiago Bagel Stacks for $7.99

Asiago Bagel Stacks return January 13 with two permanent lunch options and three new breakfast varieties including the debut Asiago Everything Bagel.

Published: January 13, 2026

California Pizza Kitchen Drops “Smart Swaps” Menu

CPK partners with Denise and Katie Austin to launch nine wellness-focused menu items featuring protein-packed, plant-forward, and lower-calorie options.

Published: January 13, 2026

Chicken Salad Chick Announces Guest Appreciation Day With Free Classic Carol

Chicken Salad Chick offers complimentary Classic Carol chicken salad scoop on Thursday, January 22 at all 300+ locations nationwide.

Published: January 13, 2026

Little Caesars Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix

Little Caesars introduces $4.99 combo featuring two Detroit-Style pizza slices, four Italian Cheese Bread pieces, and Crazy Sauce starting January 12.

Published: January 12, 2026

Chipotle Announces Free Double Protein on January 13

Chipotle Rewards members receive free double protein on bowls, burritos, and salads using promo code PROTEIN on Tuesday, January 13.

Published: January 12, 2026

7-Eleven Makes Mornings Flavorful with New Breakfast Favorites

7-Eleven launches Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich for $3 and Waffle Tots for $1 at participating stores nationwide.

Published: January 12, 2026

Great American Cookies Unveils Valentine’s Day Cookie Cake Collection for 2026

Great American Cookies introduces Red Velvet and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cake flavors in heart shapes available through February 15.

Published: January 12, 2026

SONIC Launches All-American Smasher Burgers with $6 Meal Deal

SONIC debuts All-American Smasher lineup nationwide January 12 featuring hand-smashed Angus beef with classic toppings and complete meal for $6.

Published: January 12, 2026

Shake Shack’s Korean-Style Menu Returns Nationwide

Shake Shack brings back Korean-Style menu January 9 with new K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites and K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake alongside returning favorites.

Published: January 12, 2026

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 17, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu features S’mores Brownie, Cookies & Cream Sandwich Cookie ft. OREO, Wedding Cake Cookie, and Blueberry Cheesecake Cookie.

Published: January 12, 2026

Mellow Mushroom Introduces Boneless Wings & The Mellow Deal

Mellow Mushroom launches boneless wings with new lemon pepper flavor option and $12.95 medium two-topping pizza deal through February 1.

Published: January 09, 2026

Subway’s New Year Lineup Delivers Protein Power and Bold Flavor

Subway introduces Protein Pockets at $3.99 and revamps Sub of the Day program with six-inch subs for $4.99 starting January 8.

Published: January 09, 2026

Pizza Hut Partners with Tom Brady for $10 Big New Yorker Pizza Deal

Pizza Hut launches major campaign with Tom Brady featuring 16-inch Big New Yorker pizza for $10 and “Pizza Before the Hut” challenge.

Published: January 09, 2026

Taco Bell Brings Back Volcano Quesarito with New Volcano Sauce for 2026

Taco Bell introduces Volcano Quesarito featuring brand-new Volcano Sauce starting January 8 with exclusive Volcano Style Menu for Rewards members.

Published: January 09, 2026

