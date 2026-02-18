Home Eat & Drink Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 18, 2026

Michael Carpenter
Here is your weekly roundup of eat and drink news from Williamson Source. This collection covers stories published from February 12 through February 18, 2026.

Marco’s Offers Discount on Specialty Pizza Collection

Marco’s Pizza offers a $3 discount on any size specialty pizza through March 29 using promo code SP3OFF at participating locations.

Published: February 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return to McDonald’s

McDonald’s brings back the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry nationwide starting February 17 for a limited time.

Published: February 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Condado Tacos Announces Bold New Menu Drops

Condado Tacos launches a spring menu with new tacos, harissa queso, a Mystery Marg contest, and weekly dine-in deals.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion

Wendy’s brings back the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and debuts the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion at locations nationwide.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 21, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu features new Biscoff Skillet Cookie, Raspberry Cheesecake, S’mores Cookie, and Cake Batter Cookie Thins.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Music City Food & Wine Festival Returns

Nashville’s Music City Food & Wine Festival returns April 24-26 at Centennial Park with tastings, chef events, and more.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krystal Introduces New Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas for Spring

Krystal debuts a new Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas, a $1 dirty soda upgrade, available through April 5.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chili’s Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club

Chili’s launches a free Margarita of the Month Club with merch and $5-$7 drink specials for National Margarita Day.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dutch Bros Products Expand to More Stores and Online

Dutch Bros expands its at-home product line to grocery stores and Amazon, featuring ground coffee, iced lattes, and more.

Published: February 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Hiring Event for New Sports Bar

Gaylord Opryland holds a final hiring event on Feb. 16 for the new Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar opening spring 2026.

Published: February 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

