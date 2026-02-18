Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 18, 2026

Marco’s Offers Discount on Specialty Pizza Collection

Marco’s Pizza offers a $3 discount on any size specialty pizza through March 29 using promo code SP3OFF at participating locations.

Published: February 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return to McDonald’s

McDonald’s brings back the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry nationwide starting February 17 for a limited time.

Published: February 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Condado Tacos Announces Bold New Menu Drops

Condado Tacos launches a spring menu with new tacos, harissa queso, a Mystery Marg contest, and weekly dine-in deals.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion

Wendy’s brings back the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and debuts the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion at locations nationwide.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 21, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu features new Biscoff Skillet Cookie, Raspberry Cheesecake, S’mores Cookie, and Cake Batter Cookie Thins.

Published: February 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Music City Food & Wine Festival Returns

Nashville’s Music City Food & Wine Festival returns April 24-26 at Centennial Park with tastings, chef events, and more.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krystal Introduces New Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas for Spring

Krystal debuts a new Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas, a $1 dirty soda upgrade, available through April 5.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chili’s Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club

Chili’s launches a free Margarita of the Month Club with merch and $5-$7 drink specials for National Margarita Day.

Published: February 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dutch Bros Products Expand to More Stores and Online

Dutch Bros expands its at-home product line to grocery stores and Amazon, featuring ground coffee, iced lattes, and more.

Published: February 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Hiring Event for New Sports Bar

Gaylord Opryland holds a final hiring event on Feb. 16 for the new Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar opening spring 2026.

Published: February 12, 2026 – Read Full Article

