Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 18, 2026

Marco’s Offers Discount on Specialty Pizza Collection
Marco’s Pizza offers a $3 discount on any size specialty pizza through March 29 using promo code SP3OFF at participating locations.
Published: February 17, 2026
Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return to McDonald’s
McDonald’s brings back the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry nationwide starting February 17 for a limited time.
Published: February 17, 2026
Condado Tacos Announces Bold New Menu Drops
Condado Tacos launches a spring menu with new tacos, harissa queso, a Mystery Marg contest, and weekly dine-in deals.
Published: February 16, 2026
Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion
Wendy’s brings back the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and debuts the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion at locations nationwide.
Published: February 16, 2026
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 21, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu features new Biscoff Skillet Cookie, Raspberry Cheesecake, S’mores Cookie, and Cake Batter Cookie Thins.
Published: February 16, 2026
Music City Food & Wine Festival Returns
Nashville’s Music City Food & Wine Festival returns April 24-26 at Centennial Park with tastings, chef events, and more.
Published: February 13, 2026
Krystal Introduces New Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas for Spring
Krystal debuts a new Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas, a $1 dirty soda upgrade, available through April 5.
Published: February 13, 2026
Chili’s Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club
Chili’s launches a free Margarita of the Month Club with merch and $5-$7 drink specials for National Margarita Day.
Published: February 13, 2026
Dutch Bros Products Expand to More Stores and Online
Dutch Bros expands its at-home product line to grocery stores and Amazon, featuring ground coffee, iced lattes, and more.
Published: February 12, 2026
Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Hiring Event for New Sports Bar
Gaylord Opryland holds a final hiring event on Feb. 16 for the new Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar opening spring 2026.
Published: February 12, 2026
