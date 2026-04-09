Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 9, 2026

Krystal Spring Menu: Sackfuls, $3 Kravings, and Krush’d Sodas
Krystal is spotlighting spring staples including Sackful meals, a $3 & Under Kravings Menu, and Krush’d Sodas through June 15 at participating locations.
Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Krispy Kreme Celebrates “Malcolm in the Middle” Revival With Limited Mix Pack Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is offering a limited Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack this weekend only, April 10–12, tied to the Hulu revival premiere.
Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
After 20 Years, McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood Closes
McAlister’s Deli at Brentwood Place Shopping Center on 330 Franklin Road has permanently closed after two decades serving the community.
Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Nashville Chosen to Host 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony This October
Nashville will host the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South ceremony on October 21 at The Pinnacle, celebrating the region’s culinary talent.
Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026
Multiple Williamson County food service establishments earned perfect scores of 100 during health inspections conducted April 1–8, 2026.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps Return 2026
Buffalo Wild Wings brings back Bottomless Apps starting at $9.99 for dine-in guests, available through June 10 at participating locations nationwide.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Popular Brentwood Restaurant Scores 67 on Latest Health Inspection
Cracker Barrel #530 in Brentwood scored a 67 during a routine April 6 inspection, with 13 violations including critical temperature control failures.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026
The lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County for April 1–8, 2026 include Cracker Barrel at 67 and The Grove Manor House Grill at 76.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026
The full list of Williamson County health inspection scores for April 1–8, 2026 covers food service, pools, and other establishments across the county.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
The Capital Grille to Open Nashville Location This April
The Capital Grille will open its Nashville location at 1223 Broadway on April 17, featuring dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive wine program.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Dairy Queen Launches New Breakfast Collection
Dairy Queen’s new Breakfast Collection arrives April 27 with a Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard, Fruity Pebbles Shake, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone.
Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article
Handel’s Ice Cream Debuts Raspberry Sheet Cake
Handel’s Ice Cream introduces Raspberry Sheet Cake, a limited-time flavor blending white cake ice cream, tangy raspberry ribbons, and soft yellow cake chunks.
Published: April 07, 2026 – Read Full Article
McDonald’s Expands McValue Menu With Under $3 Options and $4 Breakfast Deal
McDonald’s rolls out an expanded McValue Menu on April 21, adding an Under $3 Menu and a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal at participating locations nationwide.
Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Papa Johns Launches Oven-Toasted Sandwiches
Papa Johns debuts three Oven-Toasted Sandwiches on ciabatta-style bread, including a Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Steak & Mushroom, starting at $6.99.
Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Great American Cookies Offers BOGO Deal on Cookie Cake Slices for Tax Day 2026
Great American Cookies rewards members can get a buy one, get one free deal on Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices in-store on April 15, 2026.
Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Krispy Kreme Spring Seasonal Collection 2026
Krispy Kreme’s Spring Seasonal Collection launches April 7 with new Strawberries and Kreme and HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate doughnuts plus returning fan favorites.
Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 11, 2026
Crumbl’s April 6–11 rotating menu features a new Dubai-Style Chocolate Sandwich Cookie alongside Blueberry Muffin, Snickers Peanut Butter, and Raspberry Lemonade cookies.
Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article
Jason’s Deli Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Spring Menu
Jason’s Deli marks 50 years with a spring menu featuring a Caprese sandwich and dill pickle dishes, plus a teacher appreciation catering giveaway running April 6–17.
Published: April 03, 2026 – Read Full Article
KFC Launches Value Feast Lineup with Box Feasts Starting at $7
KFC’s new Value Feast lineup offers three Box Feast meal options starting at $7, each including boneless chicken, fries, and a drink at participating locations.
Published: April 03, 2026 – Read Full Article
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