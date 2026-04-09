Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 9, 2026

Krystal Spring Menu: Sackfuls, $3 Kravings, and Krush’d Sodas

Krystal is spotlighting spring staples including Sackful meals, a $3 & Under Kravings Menu, and Krush’d Sodas through June 15 at participating locations.

Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Celebrates “Malcolm in the Middle” Revival With Limited Mix Pack Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering a limited Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack this weekend only, April 10–12, tied to the Hulu revival premiere.

Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

After 20 Years, McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood Closes

McAlister’s Deli at Brentwood Place Shopping Center on 330 Franklin Road has permanently closed after two decades serving the community.

Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Nashville Chosen to Host 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony This October

Nashville will host the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South ceremony on October 21 at The Pinnacle, celebrating the region’s culinary talent.

Published: April 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

Multiple Williamson County food service establishments earned perfect scores of 100 during health inspections conducted April 1–8, 2026.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps Return 2026

Buffalo Wild Wings brings back Bottomless Apps starting at $9.99 for dine-in guests, available through June 10 at participating locations nationwide.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Popular Brentwood Restaurant Scores 67 on Latest Health Inspection

Cracker Barrel #530 in Brentwood scored a 67 during a routine April 6 inspection, with 13 violations including critical temperature control failures.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

The lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County for April 1–8, 2026 include Cracker Barrel at 67 and The Grove Manor House Grill at 76.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026

The full list of Williamson County health inspection scores for April 1–8, 2026 covers food service, pools, and other establishments across the county.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

The Capital Grille to Open Nashville Location This April

The Capital Grille will open its Nashville location at 1223 Broadway on April 17, featuring dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive wine program.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dairy Queen Launches New Breakfast Collection

Dairy Queen’s new Breakfast Collection arrives April 27 with a Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard, Fruity Pebbles Shake, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone.

Published: April 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Handel’s Ice Cream Debuts Raspberry Sheet Cake

Handel’s Ice Cream introduces Raspberry Sheet Cake, a limited-time flavor blending white cake ice cream, tangy raspberry ribbons, and soft yellow cake chunks.

Published: April 07, 2026 – Read Full Article

McDonald’s Expands McValue Menu With Under $3 Options and $4 Breakfast Deal

McDonald’s rolls out an expanded McValue Menu on April 21, adding an Under $3 Menu and a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal at participating locations nationwide.

Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Johns Launches Oven-Toasted Sandwiches

Papa Johns debuts three Oven-Toasted Sandwiches on ciabatta-style bread, including a Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Steak & Mushroom, starting at $6.99.

Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Great American Cookies Offers BOGO Deal on Cookie Cake Slices for Tax Day 2026

Great American Cookies rewards members can get a buy one, get one free deal on Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices in-store on April 15, 2026.

Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Spring Seasonal Collection 2026

Krispy Kreme’s Spring Seasonal Collection launches April 7 with new Strawberries and Kreme and HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate doughnuts plus returning fan favorites.

Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 11, 2026

Crumbl’s April 6–11 rotating menu features a new Dubai-Style Chocolate Sandwich Cookie alongside Blueberry Muffin, Snickers Peanut Butter, and Raspberry Lemonade cookies.

Published: April 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Jason’s Deli Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Spring Menu

Jason’s Deli marks 50 years with a spring menu featuring a Caprese sandwich and dill pickle dishes, plus a teacher appreciation catering giveaway running April 6–17.

Published: April 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

KFC Launches Value Feast Lineup with Box Feasts Starting at $7

KFC’s new Value Feast lineup offers three Box Feast meal options starting at $7, each including boneless chicken, fries, and a drink at participating locations.

Published: April 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

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