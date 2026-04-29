Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 29, 2026

CAVA Adds Glazed Salmon to Menu Nationwide

CAVA debuted its first-ever seafood protein — a pomegranate-glazed roasted salmon fillet — now available at all locations nationwide.

Published: April 23, 2026 | Read Full Article

HoneyFire Barbeque Co Announces Open Date for Brentwood Location

Nashville-based HoneyFire Barbeque Co. announced a May 7 grand opening for its third location at 710 Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood.

Published: April 23, 2026 | Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Summer Menu With Shakes

Scooter’s Coffee is rolling out its Camp Scooter’s summer lineup, including new shakes, limited-time seasonal drinks, and expanded Red Bull Infusion flavors.

Published: April 24, 2026 | Read Full Article

Wendy’s Spring 2026 Menu Comes to Restaurants April 27

Wendy’s spring lineup launches April 27 with a permanent Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion, watermelon beverages, and three limited-time jalapeño items.

Published: April 24, 2026 | Read Full Article

Wetzel’s Pretzels Offers Free Pretzels on National Wetzel Day 2026

Wetzel’s Pretzels celebrated National Wetzel Day on April 26 with a free Original Pretzel for guests at participating locations from 3 p.m. to close.

Published: April 25, 2026 | Read Full Article

Authentic French Café Olala to Open Soon in Downtown Nashville

Family-owned Olala Café, featuring house-made croissants and French pastries, is set to open May 1 at 818 Palmer Place in downtown Nashville.

Published: April 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 2, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for April 27–May 2 features new flavors including Cerulean Blue Sugar Cookie and White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookie.

Published: April 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

José Andrés Group Opens Glowbird, a New Poolside Dining and Cocktail Destination in Nashville

Glowbird, a new open-air poolside dining and cocktail destination from José Andrés Group, is now open at WET Deck at W Nashville in the Gulch.

Published: April 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

Laredo Taco Company Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with BOGO Burritos

Laredo Taco Company locations inside 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores will offer BOGO burritos, a new Walking Taco, and $3 frozen margaritas on May 5.

Published: April 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Sauce Is Back

Wendy’s fan-favorite Sweet and Sour dipping sauce has returned to participating U.S. restaurants starting April 27 for a limited time.

Published: April 27, 2026 | Read Full Article

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates Moms With Sweet Gift Card Offer

Through May 10, customers who purchase $50 in Cheesecake Factory gift cards online will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card for Mother’s Day.

Published: April 28, 2026 | Read Full Article

McDonald’s Launches 6 New Specialty Drinks Starting May 6

McDonald’s is adding six permanent specialty drinks on May 6, including three Refreshers and three crafted sodas with ingredients like popping boba and cold foam.

Published: April 28, 2026 | Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2026

The latest Williamson County food service health inspection scores from April 22–29, 2026 are now available, covering dozens of local establishments.

Published: April 29, 2026 | Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast scored the lowest at 78 among Williamson County food service establishments inspected April 22–29, 2026.

Published: April 29, 2026 | Read Full Article

Penn Station Launches Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion Sub

Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a limited-time Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub featuring Mike’s Hot Honey, available through May 17.

Published: April 29, 2026 | Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.