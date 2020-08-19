Williamson Medical Will Resume Inpatient Elective Surgeries

While case numbers may continue to fluctuate, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has tracked with the state and county in seeing a stabilized pattern in the number of reported active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations over the past two weeks. In response to this data trend, WMC is scheduled to resume inpatient elective surgeries requiring an overnight hospital stay on Monday, August 24.

WMC remains vigilant in following the enhanced safety protocols in place to protect our patients and staff while serving the community’s healthcare needs. Inpatient elective surgeries are critical to the care of those we serve. It is also crucial that patients not delay routine or urgent medical care. Telehealth services also remain available.

We appreciate the community’s ongoing commitment to the practice of CDC recommended measures proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings by those over two years of age in public settings where social distancing measures are challenging, proper hygiene including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary, and the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.

Patients are encouraged to contact their respective physicians’ offices for more information or to reschedule an elective procedure.

As always, your health is our priority. To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.