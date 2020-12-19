Williamson Medical Team Members Receive First Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) team members on the frontlines of COVID-19 care participated in a historic moment Friday afternoon, receiving the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County.

Physicians Tufik Assad, M.D., M.S.C.I., and Uchechukwu Sampson, M.D., were the first staff members vaccinated. Assad, Medical Director of Critical Care and Pulmonologist and Sampson, a Hospitalist and Internist, have been among health providers providing care for COVID-19 patients at WMC since March.

“I have a lot of emotions, but mostly I am really excited to see a light at the end of the tunnel. People need to drop their fears and concerns and trust the health experts, and just get it. This is what we’ve been waiting for to get us to the point of herd immunity where we can get our lives back closer to normal,” said Dr. Assad.

“It is important to take this seriously. Please get vaccinated when you can. It is our duty. We are fighting a war and we all need to join together as a nation and as a community,” said Dr. Sampson.

WMC received 975 vaccine doses to be administered to WMC emergency medical services personnel and inpatient hospital team members who have direct exposure to COVID-19 inpatients or associated infectious materials, as prioritized per Phase Tier 1a in the Tennessee Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.

The vaccine requires two immunization rounds, so employees receiving the first dose will then be scheduled to receive a second dose in three weeks. It may take up to 35 days to achieve immunity following receipt of the second vaccine dose. Eligible staff members signed up to receive the vaccine at no cost. While not mandatory, WMC is encouraging medical and support staff to be vaccinated for their own protection, as well as in support of the larger effort to manage the COVID-19 health crisis.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.