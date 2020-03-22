Williamson Medical Center continues to stay up-to-date on the most current COVID-19 guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization.

In the latest statement from Williamson Medical Center, they outline the precautions they are taking and how they are handling COVID-19 cases:

We are taking the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff while continuing to serve the most critical healthcare needs of our community, and are deploying strategies that work best in our facilities in response to the changing situation.

We continue to see an influx of suspected COVID-19 patients. Patients with significant respiratory symptoms are being treated as potential COVID-19 patients until proven otherwise. To date, we have only had a few positive results. We are not keeping patients unless they need hospitalization. They are sent home to self-isolate until they receive test results.

We have prepared two areas of the hospital to serve as COVID-19 units and have plans in place to flex in additional beds as needed. We are moving patients off of the COVID-19 isolation units as soon as deemed appropriate in order to maximize capacity. At this time, we have appropriate medical equipment and supplies on hand.

While we are intently focused on providing COVID-19 treatment and support, we want to remind the public that our mission and role in a health crisis is to care for the sickest.

As we remain focused on the evolving COVID-19 response needs, we also continue to provide emergent care for patients in other critical health situations such as a heart attack, stroke or serious injuries.

The community’s response with the evolving COVID-19 situation remains imperative in ensuring resources remain available for all patients with emergency or life threatening needs. The public can assist us by following current recommendations for COVID-19 preventive measures, testing and medical care. Making informed choices will help protect each other and keep resources available for patients with the most critical needs:

Stay home if you have symptoms that would not regularly warrant a medical visit.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for guidance.

If you have life threatening symptoms, call 911 and tell dispatch your symptoms.

If you are having a medical emergency, please come to the Emergency Room as you normally would.

COVID-19 Testing Guidance:

At this time, we along with other hospitals in our region, are following CDC guidelines and not offering universal COVID-19 testing for those who do not have symptoms and do not meet the screening criteria.

If your provider recommends that you get tested, follow their instructions for visiting an approved assessment and testing site.

Be patient in awaiting COVID-19 test results. If you were tested for COVID-19 during your hospital stay, you will get a call when your test results come back. Due to the increase in volume at all labs, your results may take up to 10 days to return.

Your health is always our priority. As we balance care for every patient, it is of the utmost importance to make sure that resources are reserved for those with the most serious medical needs.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.