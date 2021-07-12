Williamson Medical Receives Award as One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare.

“It is known that patient experiences often positively correlate to health outcomes,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “Our patients have always been our top priority, and it’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country for patient experience.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience award ranks WMC at 93 out of 1,071 hospitals, and were among 400 award recipients representing hospitals that have met the highest standards of patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80% of healthcare decisions and providing a great experience for her throughout her patient journey is a win-win for all involved. Our designation makes it easier for her to choose a hospital where she and her family are more likely to have a better experience and outcome” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

The methodology used to select WMC as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.



ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.