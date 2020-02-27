Williamson Medical Center has been recognized as #1 in the market for Medical Excellence in Heart Attack Treatment for 2020 by CareChex® — an information service of Quantros, Inc. The award also positions Williamson Medical Center among the top 10% in the nation, region, and state for heart attack treatment.

“We are proud to receive this designation from CareChex,” said Donald Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Williamson Medical Center. “From our state-of-the-art technology transmitting EKG data from ambulances directly to our cardiac cath lab, to our renowned rehabilitation program, Williamson Medical Center remains committed to ensuring all patients receive the highest standards of quality care both during and after a cardiac event.”

CareChex is an innovative medical quality rating system designed to assist hospitals and health systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting medical excellence to consumers, payers and employers.

In observance of this award, throughout the week of Valentine’s Day Williamson Medical Center’s emergency management personnel and other team members delivered Valentines to city and county officials and first responders throughout Williamson County. Valentine’s Day cards open to reveal a poster outlining heart attack signs and symptoms, as well as necessary steps should citizens encounter a person having a heart attack.

“Our Valentine outreach is a fun way to drive awareness of the CareChex® recognition as #1 in heart attack treatment while also providing education about heart attack signs and symptoms, which can present differently for men and women,” said Nichole Volk, Director of Marketing at Williamson Medical Center. “With a heart attack, time is of the essence. Knowledge of the signs and action steps, and having mobile EMS technologies and a Chest Pain Center right here in the community, helps save time and save lives.”

With a highly trained team of nurses and board-certified cardiologists, state-of-the-art technology, and gold-standard procedures, the Williamson Medical Cardiology Center has the ability to quickly diagnose and treat heart attack patients. The hospital is a leader in providing interventional cardiology to patients having heart attacks, with a cardiac catheterization lab on site.

