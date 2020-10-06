Williamson Medical Raises Awareness of Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

This year, an estimated 98,000 women will be diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer. Physicians at Williamson Medical Center stand alongside The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) in recognizing Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place each September. By raising awareness about the symptoms, risk factors, prevention and significance of early detection for all gynecologic cancers, women may be able to experience better outcomes.

What Is Gynecologic Cancer?

Gynecologic cancers include: cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal and vulvar cancers. In the United States, uterine cancer is the most common form of gynecologic cancer. Though there are many forms of uterine cancer, endometrial cancer is the most common. Endometrial cancer affects the lining of the uterus (the endometrium); it is diagnosed in more than 65,000 women each year, accounting for approximately 3.6% of all new cancer cases.

“In 70% of women, we are able to catch endometrial cancer in the early stages of the disease,” said gynecologic oncologist, Lauren Prescott, M.D. “The most common sign is abnormal bleeding, which includes bleeding after menopause or between periods or heavy periods for women who have not gone through menopause. If a woman is experiencing these symptoms, she needs to be evaluated.”

What Does a Gynecologic Oncologist Do?

Gynecologic oncologists like Dr. Prescott specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers affecting the female reproductive organs. Seeing patients at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville and Cool Springs, and performing surgery and treatment at both Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center, Dr. Prescott provides comprehensive oncology care for women – from diagnosis, through treatment and recovery. According to studies, women who receive gynecologic cancer care from a gynecologic oncologist have higher cure rates.

“Your gynecologic oncologist serves as the captain of the ship, although there are many involved in a patient’s care,” said Dr. Prescott. “My role is to oversee all of your care and ensure you’re connected with the right people. Your primary care physician or gynecologist helps identify the problem, but once a diagnosis has been made, it’s very important to see a gynecologic oncologist for treatment.”

What Care Is Available for Endometrial Cancer?

Treatment of endometrial cancer can vary depending on the patient, cancer type and stage. Treatment options can include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Prescott is specially trained in robotic-assisted surgery, a technological development that has significantly expanded minimally invasive surgery options for women in Williamson County and the surrounding area. Patient benefits may include:

Shorter hospital stay

Quicker recovery

Additionally, robotic-assisted surgery can be utilized for sentinel lymph node mapping, which allows the physician to diagnose more advanced staged disease, a procedure she utilizes for management of her patients with endometrial cancer.

“During a robotic surgery for endometrial cancer, we are able to perform lymph node mapping to diagnose the stages of the disease,” said Dr. Prescott. “This decreases surgery time and associated risks. Because Williamson Medical has a robot, I’m able to provide this level of sub- specialty care right here in this community.”

Who Is At Risk for Endometrial Cancer?

The majority of endometrial cancers are associated with high levels of estrogen, which is often caused by obesity. Fat cells produce increased estrogen levels, which is one reason why diet and exercise are so important in reducing the risk of endometrial cancer. Preventative care and paying attention to changes in your body will help ensure early detection.

Endometrial cancer most commonly presents in women 60 years of age or older who have already gone through menopause; however, reported cases in younger women are increasing in tandem with our nation’s growing obesity epidemic.

“When women are done childbearing, their tendency to go to the doctor drops off,” said Dr. Prescott. “It’s important to stay up-to-date on those visits and see a doctor with any presenting symptoms regardless of age.”

“I’ve always been drawn to women’s health,” Dr. Prescott said. “I feel very blessed to take care of women during such a difficult time. It’s a privilege and an honor to provide the care I would want to be provided if I were the patient.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Prescott, call (615) 936-8422. For more information about minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/robotics.

Have a question for Williamson Medical Center? Fill out the form below.