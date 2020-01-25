Williamson Medical Center has received the Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) BEST for Babies Award, which celebrates hospital efforts to reduce infant deaths and to give babies and their families the best possible start to life.

The TDH and the Tennessee Hospital Association have recognized 18 of Tennessee’s birthing hospitals with the BEST for Babies Award. The BEST award stands for breastfeeding, early elective delivery reduction and safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

“The BEST award recognizes birthing hospitals for their dedication, hard work and success across multiple areas to improve the health of Tennessee mothers and their babies,” said Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long, MD. “The criteria are challenging and we encourage all birthing hospitals to continue to strive to meet these standards to be designated as BEST for babies.”

Hospitals must meet the following criteria to receive the BEST award:

• Breastfeeding – Earn baby-friendly designation, have an increase of five percent in breastfeeding initiation rate from 2017 to 2018 or have a breastfeeding initiation rate of 82% or higher.

• Early Elective Delivery – Have an early elective delivery rate of 5% or less for 2018.

• Safe Sleep – Have Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification at a minimum of bronze level or a safe sleep policy meeting current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines. In addition, hospitals must submit documentation of crib audits averaging a minimum of 90% safe cribs.

“This award is a testament to our commitment of providing the highest-quality care for women and their families across Middle Tennessee,” said Lori Orme, Chief Nursing Officer at Williamson Medical Center. “Our staff’s outstanding ability to provide comprehensive, family-oriented prenatal care from the time patients become pregnant until after they deliver their baby illustrates exactly why a patient-centered hospital like Williamson Medical is still the best choice for where to deliver your baby.”

“Being recognized for our efforts to give the best standard of care for babies and their mothers is a huge honor for our team,” said Sarah Brown, Director of Perinatal and NICU Services at Williamson Medical Center. “The real difference at Williamson Medical is that our experienced obstetricians and nursing staff know how important it is for patients to have their baby at a hospital they trust, while also remaining close to family and friends. We are proud to offer both the expertise and care needed to make sure the experience is safe and memorable for everyone.”

By increasing breastfeeding rates, decreasing early elective deliveries and promoting safe sleep, these efforts help give Tennessee infants a great start to life.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. The campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.