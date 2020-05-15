



In acknowledgment of National Hospital Week May 10-16, Williamson Medical Center is sharing a video honoring their own healthcare heroes and showcasing the strength of a community that has come together in support and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of our employees who have displayed an overwhelming amount of courage, strength and selflessness during the unprecedented health situation we’ve faced in recent months,” said Donald Webb, WMC Chief Executive Officer. “It is also important to recognize the role the community has played in supporting our staff and strengthening our team’s resolve.”

National Hospital Week highlights the adage of every hospital, health system and person involved in keeping communities healthy. Williamson Medical Center will thank employees with on-campus signage and other celebrations and will spotlight the unsung healthcare heroes representing all areas of the health system throughout the week on social media. In addition, community organizations including the WMC Foundation, local Rotary clubs and Cornerstone Bank will be providing meals to WMC staff.

“Although this has been a challenging time, we have been reminded of the unique and special community we proudly serve,” said Webb. “I am grateful for our team and the unwavering support the community has shown them. We will get through this and be stronger together moving forward.”



