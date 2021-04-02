Williamson Medical Group Opens Primary Care Clinic in Spring Hill

Williamson Medical Center affiliate Williamson Medical Group (WMG) has opened a

primary care clinic in Spring Hill, located at 5073 Main Street, Suite 150. Practicing providers are experienced internal medicine physicians Gaylon Harris, M.D. and Anuradha Mann, M.D.

“The Spring Hill area has experienced an abundance of growth in recent years and we are proud to bring the convenience of WMG primary care to the residents of this expanding community,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We are pleased to welcome experienced providers Drs. Harris and Mann to provide quality care at this new location.”

Dr. Harris holds a medical degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis, and is board-certified in internal medicine. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Dr. Mann holds medical degrees from Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore, India, and is board-certified in internal medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at William Beaumont Hospital at Royal Oak, Michigan.

Dr. Harris and Dr. Mann are joining WMG after more than 20 years practicing together at another Middle Tennessee healthcare facility. They are currently accepting new adult primary care patients, and appointments can be made by calling (615) 791-2350 or visiting

WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/SpringHill.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible.

More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.