Williamson Medical Foundation Honors Ralph Drury

The Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Foundation recently honored Ralph Drury for his 12 years of service on its Board of Directors. Drury was presented with a commemorative champagne chiller as a thank you for his time on the board and for funds raised through his annual charity event, A Vintage Affair.

“We are profoundly grateful for the contributions Ralph has made since joining the WMC Foundation Board in 2008,” said Steve Smith, foundation director. “Ralph has been instrumental in ensuring world class healthcare offerings remain available in Williamson County, and he has had an everlasting impact on WMC both through his input as a board member and support as a donor.”

In 2001, Drury founded A Vintage Affair, a nonprofit organization that leverages boutique wine and spirits to raise funds for local charities in Williamson County. A Vintage Affair has provided more than $700,000 for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at WMC, and can be credited for funding more than 95% of NICU equipment at the hospital.

Drury is also a founding member of Mercy Children’s Clinic, Franklin City Club and The Hundred Club of Franklin. He is a member of Williamson, Inc., and former board member of organizations including the Downtown Franklin Association and Heritage Foundation. He will retire from the WMC Foundation Board at the end of the 2020 term.

About the WMC Foundation

The Williamson Medical Center Foundation, Inc., serves as the charitable and development arm that supports Williamson Medical Center and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center in providing best-in-class healthcare services to families in Williamson County and other surrounding communities. The WMC foundation collects donations and distributes them to a number of individual funds ranging from children’s needs to various areas throughout the main hospital. The Foundation has been in existence since 2002 and has raised over $10 million over that time. For more information about the WMC Foundation, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/foundation-home-page.