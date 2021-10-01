Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 30

By
Andrea Hinds
-
coronavirus

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. WMC reports there are 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (17 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated) and 4 on ventilators (all unvaccinated).

Last week (Sept 23), WMC reported 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (23 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated) and 3 on ventilators (all unvaccinated). Get WMC’s Sept 23 COVID hospitalization data here.

“While hospitalizations have declined, Williamson Medical Center continues to see a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, including patients requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing. All patients currently on ventilators are in their 30s or 40s,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

“Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in public.”

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

RSS More Coronavirus Stories

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here