Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 30

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. WMC reports there are 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (17 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated) and 4 on ventilators (all unvaccinated).

Last week (Sept 23), WMC reported 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (23 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated) and 3 on ventilators (all unvaccinated). Get WMC’s Sept 23 COVID hospitalization data here.

1 of 3

“While hospitalizations have declined, Williamson Medical Center continues to see a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, including patients requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing. All patients currently on ventilators are in their 30s or 40s,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

“Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in public.”

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/