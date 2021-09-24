Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 23, 2021. WMC reports there are 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (23 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated) and 3 on ventilators (all unvaccinated).

Last week (Sept 16) WMC reported 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (34 unvaccinated, 5 vaccinated) and 8 on ventilators (all unvaccinated). Get WMC’s Sept 16 COVID hospitalization data here.

“Williamson Medical Center continues to see increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units. Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

“Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public.”

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/