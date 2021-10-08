Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 7

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 7, 2021. WMC reports 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (19 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated) and 3 on ventilators (all unvaccinated).

Last week (September 30) WMC reported 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (17 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated) and 4 on ventilators (all unvaccinated). Get WMC’s Sept 30 COVID hospitalization data here.

“Williamson Medical Center has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week and continues to see a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, including patients requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing. All patients currently on ventilators are in their 40s,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/