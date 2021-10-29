Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 28

Andrea Hinds
coronavirus

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Oct 28, 2021. WMC reports 3 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (all unvaccinated).

Last week (October 21) WMC reported 6 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (5 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated) and 1 critically ill (unvaccinated). Get WMC’s October 21 COVID hospitalization data here.

“Williamson Medical Center continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week. We appreciate our community members for doing their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible,” writes Williamson Medical.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

