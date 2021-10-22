Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 21

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 21, 2021. WMC reports 6 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (5 unvaccinted, 1 vaccinated) and 1 critically ill (unvaccinated).

Last week (October 14) WMC reported 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (15 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated) and 1 on ventilators (unvaccinated). Get WMC’s October 14 COVID hospitalization data here.

“Williamson Medical Center has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week, but we continue to see the highest number of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated population. Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.,” Williamson Medical Center writes.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/