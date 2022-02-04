Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: February 3

Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of February, stated WMC is caring for 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (21 unvaccinated and 18 vaccinated) with 4 critically ill (3 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on January 27, stated WMC was caring for 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (19 unvaccinated and 12 vaccinated) with 5 critically ill (5 unvaccinated, 0 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement:

Despite fewer coronavirus infections being reported statewide in Tennessee over the past week, total current COVID-19 hospitalizations at Williamson Medical Center have increased. The majority of this week’s hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and the vast majority of patients in the CCU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Please note that our current vaccinated data represents patients who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, both doses of the Moderna vaccine, or the J&J vaccine. It does not currently represent whether or not a patient has received a booster dose.



Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the severe effects of COVID-19. With vaccination, breakthrough COVID infection is still possible, but the risk of hospitalization and death are reduced and even more reduced with a booster. As such, WMC encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. For those who have completed your initial vaccination, we encourage you to receive a booster dose when eligible to provide additional protection.



WMC urges that everyone continue taking precautions. Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting indoor gatherings.

Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/