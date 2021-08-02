Williamson Medical Center Sees Increase in COVID Patients

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks. Currently, WMC has 22 COVID-19 patients with seven in the CCU as compared to three COVID-19 patients on July 12. Our COVID-19 census was zero on June 5 (the first time since the beginning of the pandemic) and also on June 17 (which was the last time).

As with other hospitals, more than 95% of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Those few cases of “breakthrough” infections in people who have been vaccinated generally have shown much more mild symptoms. Overall, the average age of current patients is younger than during previous peaks.

The situation at WMC is reflective of what is taking place nationally and statewide where the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also been rapidly increasing. The Delta variant is now the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and locally. Research has shown that the Delta variant is much more contagious and may lead to more serious infections than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

WMC strongly encourages members of the community who are not yet vaccinated to please reconsider. We believe that vaccines are working as is evidenced by the low numbers of “breakthrough” infections and the milder symptoms of those who are vaccinated and do test positive for COVID-19. The vaccines continue to demonstrate high effectiveness against the Delta variant in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccines also remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of complications from COVID-19 and to protect our loved ones.

Per updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WMC is encouraging the community to wear a face-covering when in a public place regardless of vaccination status, maintain at least six feet of distance between others and frequent handwashing with soap and water. In our continued efforts to protect our patients, staff, and visitors, WMC is requiring universal masking at all times in WMC facilities.

As always, patient, staff, and visitor safety and our community’s health is our top priority. To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.