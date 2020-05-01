Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has announced plans to resume performing elective surgeries on May 4. The announcement is in response to Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to lift the suspension of elective surgeries previously in place to conserve resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elective procedures will reopen in accordance to guidelines provided by the Tennessee Hospital Association.

“Williamson Medical Center was one of the first hospitals in the state to voluntarily stop elective procedures in March as the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging,” said Donald Webb, WMC Chief Executive Officer. “Our community has shown great patience and we are pleased to be able to resume those procedures.”

To minimize exposure, WMC will be screening all elective surgery patients preoperatively. If patients are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they will be asked to reschedule their procedure. Any essential caregiver accompanying a patient will also be screened.

WMC will continue it’s no visitor policy with limited exceptions determined on a case by case basis (one parent with child, one support person with expectant mothers, one support person with patients who need physical assistance) and will also continue to screen all who enter the hospital.

“The safety of our patients, doctors, nurses and staff remains our top priority and we will be vigilant and err on the side of caution as it relates to our screenings and preventive measures,” said Andy Russell, MD, WMC Chief Medical Officer.

Once elective surgeries resume, WMC will continuously assess the COVID-19 situation in Middle Tennessee and nationwide. The hospital will constantly evaluate its supply of PPE and its ability to stay within established safety guidelines to continue to perform elective procedures.

For more information or to schedule an elective procedure, WMC recommends patients contact their respective physicians’ offices.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.