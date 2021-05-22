Williamson Medical Center Releases Video on COVID-19 Vaccine

Williamson Medical Center healthcare professionals are providing education and addressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a new informational video. The physicians and nurses featured in the video hope to be the trusted community source to help people make informed decisions.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective tool for ending the pandemic,” Devin Sherman, M.D., Pulmonologist, explains in the video. “As physicians and nurses, we are in full support of the vaccines, but know that this is the first time that a new vaccine has been developed at such a rapid pace, so it’s natural to have some questions about something so new.”

Questions addressed in the video cover topics ranging from side effects to the effectiveness of natural immunity of those who have recovered from COVID-19. The video also offers data that underscores the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing death.

“According to the latest CDC numbers, out of 31.5 million COVID cases in the USA, there have been 564,000 deaths,” Andy Russell, M.D., Williamson Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, points out in the video. “That means that for every 1,000 people that get COVID, 18 of them will die. For those who have been vaccinated, the rate of death is only one in 1 million. The current COVID-19 vaccines have all been proven to be very effective in preventing severe COVID illness, hospitalizations and death.”

In order to reach herd immunity, the community needs 70% of the population to be vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. To date, only 36% of the population in Williamson County is fully vaccinated and 48% is partially vaccinated.

The community can find vaccine locations and available appointments at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/ or at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. The WMC video may be viewed at https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/in-the-community/media/williamson-medical-center-releases-covid-19-vaccine-informational-video/ and will be shared v