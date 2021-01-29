Williamson Medical Center Receives Six 2021 Women’s Choice Awards®

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Williamson Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Breast Centers, Mammogram Imaging Center, Patient Safety and Heart Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The 2021 awards place the regional health system among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded.

“It is an honor to be recognized among America’s best hospitals in six categories by the Women’s Choice Awards®,” said Donald Webb, CEO at Williamson Medical Center. “The team at Williamson Medical Center remains committed to advancing and improving healthcare options for those in our community. These recognitions help empower those in our community to make the best decisions for their individualized healthcare needs.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery award recognizes Williamson Medical Center in the top 2% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering minimally invasive surgery. The health system is one of 276 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for minimally invasive surgery across the U.S. WMC was awarded additional points for its utilization of robotics, offering patients advanced, minimally invasive procedures to treat even the most complex conditions. Robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform many types of procedures with more precision, flexibility and control compared to traditional techniques.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics award places Williamson Medical Center in the top 9% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. The center is one of 408 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that considers patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Breast Centers award signifies that Williamson Medical Center is in the top 1% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering breast care services. The list of 416 award winners, including Williamson Medical Center, represents breast centers that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation as set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology. This is the eighth consecutive year Williamson Medical Center has received this Women’s Choice Award®.

The America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers The list of 1,605 award winners, including Williamson Medical Center, represents imaging centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms (MAP). Women can reduce their risk of unnecessary testing by choosing a highly rated mammogram imaging center that has more experienced doctors for interpreting mammograms. Studies show 1 in 10 women who receive a mammogram will be called back for a follow-up visit, and of those, about 4% to 5% will be diagnosed with cancer.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award lists Williamson Medical Center in the top 1% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals for patient safety. The center is one of 294 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety including safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The methodology used to select Williamson Medical Center as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

In addition to having met award methodology qualifications, to receive the award, hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Surgery Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia; prior to skin incision; and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care award recognizes Williamson Medical Center in the top 1% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services. The health system is one of 353 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for heart care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

“The Women’s Choice Award provides consumers with an objective, uniform and fact-based trusted resource to find the best hospitals, doctors and surgery centers,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Celebrating 10 years of empowering women to make the best healthcare choices, we continue to raise the bar on overall standards of healthcare by driving consumer awareness and preference.”

To learn more about Williamson Medical Center’s award-winning services, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.