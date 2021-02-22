Williamson Medical Center Nationally Recognized for Quality in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety

Williamson Medical Center has received the 2021 quality award rankings from CareChex® Awards, an information service of Quantros, Inc. These rankings list Williamson Medical Center as a leader in the nation, region, state or market for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety in specific categories.

“The physicians and staff at WMC strive for excellence every day,” said Donald Webb, WMC CEO. “Especially during a year that tested medical professionals everywhere, these awards are a testament to the comprehensive, high-quality care Williamson Medical is committed to continue. We are honored to be recognized.”

Recognitions in Patient Safety include:

Top 100 in the nation:

Spinal Fusion

Vascular Surgery

Top 10% in nation:

Cardiac Care

Spinal Fusion

Spinal Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Top 10% in region:

Vascular Surgery

Spinal Fusion

Top 10% in state:

Cardiac Care

Spinal Fusion

Spinal Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Recognitions in Medical Excellence include:

Top 10% in nation:

Heart Attack Treatment

Top 10% in region:

Heart Attack Treatment

Top 10% in state:

Heart Attack Treatment

#1 in market:

Interventional Carotid Care

The 2021 quality awards from CareChex® are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system, comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

The Chest Pain/Cardiology Center at WMC features a highly trained team of nurses and board-certified cardiologists, state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard procedures, offering the ability to quickly diagnose and treat heart attack patients. The hospital is a leader in providing interventional cardiology to patients having heart attacks, with a Cardiac catheterization lab on site.

WMC also offers advanced surgical care with a variety of surgical procedures, technologies and specialties including vascular surgery. The hospital’s vascular suite provides cutting-edge vascular care that allows surgeons to perform interventions with smaller incisions and less operative time.

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, in partnership with Williamson Medical Center, is a destination for outstanding orthopaedic care led by nationally-recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care.

For additional information on WMC’s award-winning services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

About Quantros CareChex®

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Our vast datasets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data. In turn, creating clearer performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories of care in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety. For access to provider quality ratings, visit www.CareChex.com.