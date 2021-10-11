Williamson Medical Center Names New Heads of Finance and Marketing Departments

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is pleased to welcome two leaders to its executive team. Michael Jennesse assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer and Michele Simpson will serve as Director of Marketing and Communications.

In his role, Jennesse is responsible for the financial operations of the hospital system, overseeing the strategic initiatives for all finance functions, including budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, case management, revenue cycle, supply chain, health information management and information technology, among other areas.

A finance industry expert with more than 35 years of experience in healthcare, Jennesse joins WMC from his previous position as Vice President of Finance for Community Health Systems. He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida State University and earned a master’s in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

“Maintaining the financial wellbeing of our health system is crucially important,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “With robust experience in financial management, we are confident in Michael’s ability to assume this role and ensure that our systems and processes continue to align with our mission to provide high-quality healthcare to the communities we serve.”

Simpson also joins WMC this fall to lead the marketing and communications team, overseeing all branding, public relations and marketing efforts across the hospital system.

With nearly 20 years of experience in communications, Simpson most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for IASIS Healthcare in Franklin. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s in communications both from Auburn University.

“WMC is proud of the reputation we’ve established and maintained as a trusted healthcare leader in our region,” added Mazzuca. “Welcoming Michele at the helm of our marketing and communications team will build upon our already strong foundation as we look toward new and exciting projects on the horizon.”

To learn more about WMC’s executive team and services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. In 2021, Williamson Medical Center received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.