Williamson Medical Center Named Top in Nation for Medical Excellence

Williamson Medical Center has been recognized among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, region and state in Patient Safety and Medical Excellence in Major Orthopaedic Surgery and top 100 in the nation for Patient Safety for Spinal Fusion for 2020 by CareChex® — an information service of Quantros, Inc. The 2020 quality awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

“We are proud to receive these designations from CareChex,” said Donald Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Williamson Medical Center. “These recognitions are reflective of the hospital’s 60-year commitment to delivering the highest standards of compassionate care.”

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, in partnership with Williamson Medical Center, is a destination for orthopaedic excellence staffed by nationally-recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care. The facility houses physician offices, physical and occupational therapy, outpatient imaging services, an outpatient surgery center and an after-hours orthopaedic emergency clinic all under one roof on the Williamson Medical Center campus.

“Our exceptional physicians and skilled support staff at Williamson Medical and The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are dedicated to the consistent delivery of exceptional care for our patients,” said Webb. “These professionals, teamed with an expanding array of service offerings and industry leading technologies, are integral to our mission to bring advanced healthcare to the region.”

CareChex is an innovative medical quality rating system designed to assist hospitals and health systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting medical excellence to consumers, payers and employers.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.