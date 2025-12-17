Williamson Medical Center Named to Forbes Magazine’s Inaugural Top Hospitals 2026 List

Williamson Medical Center, the flagship facility of Williamson Health, was recently named to Forbes Magazine’s inaugural Top Hospitals 2026 list.

The Franklin-based hospital was one of two hospitals in Tennessee, the only hospital in Middle Tennessee and one of just 253 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest overall five-star rating.

“We are extremely honored to be included in Forbes Magazine’s Inaugural Top Hospitals 2026 list,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “This recognition exemplifies Williamson Health’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare with exceptional patient experiences. The honor belongs to the dedicated members of our team who work tirelessly to ensure our community has access to top-notch medical services in a familiar and comforting environment.”

Through a data-driven ranking system, Forbes identified general acute care hospitals across the country offering high-quality healthcare services. Developed in collaboration with an expert advisory panel of clinicians, scientists, health policy researchers and patient advocates, the rating system evaluated hospitals based on patient outcomes, hospital best practices, value and patient experience. These measures were developed and tested by healthcare leaders in the community and chosen for meeting rigorous national standards. Forbes partnered with Inovalon, a healthcare data and analytics firm, to calculate the ratings.

Out of 2,500 hospitals across the nation that met the criteria, only 253 hospitals earned a five-star overall ranking, including Williamson Medical Center. An additional 509 hospitals received a four-star overall rating. Overall ratings were based on scores across the above mentioned categories, with patient outcome ratings – including rates of mortality, survival, infection and readmissions – being more heavily weighted. Patient outcomes were also statistically adjusted for social drivers of health (SDOH), including socioeconomics and access to health services. Hospitals earning four- and five-star overall ratings made up Forbes Magazine’s Inaugural Top Hospital 2026 list.

The Forbes Top Hospitals methodology is based on validated healthcare quality measures extracted from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Provider Data Catalog (PDC).

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email