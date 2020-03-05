The first case of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) in Tennessee has been detected in Williamson County. Williamson Medical Center has issued the following statement:

Williamson Medical Center is prepared to provide the safe and effective care of any patient who may have been exposed to the novel Coronavirus. We have approved protocols in place to guide the treatment of emergency patients presenting with fever and/or respiratory symptoms, as well as those who may have had potential exposure. Extensive plans are also in place to ensure the protection of all our patients and staff.

We encourage the community to remain vigilant in taking measures to stop the spread of any virus including:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid contact with those who are sick

Patients with a fever and/or respiratory symptoms who have traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong or Italy or have been in contact with a confirmed novel Coronavirus case are urged to first contact the health department at 615-741-7247 for advisement on testing and care.

For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus (abbreviated COVID-19), visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

