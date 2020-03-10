Williamson Medical Center continues to stay in close communication with the Tennessee Department of Health, CDC and World Health Organization to ensure that current measures are being taken to protect its patients and staff and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

They have instituted a no visitor policy. Only those seeking medical care will be allowed into the hospital. If you are having a medical emergency, Williamson Medical Center urges you to come to the Emergency Room as you normally would.

It is important to consider your symptoms before calling or coming to the hospital or your healthcare provider.

Those who are not exhibiting symptoms will not be evaluated or tested for COVID-19.

If you would not normally seek medical care for your present symptoms, you do not need evaluation and testing.

Those with mild symptoms will most likely be sent home to self-isolate and restrict contact with others to reduce the likelihood of spread.

As a reminder, personal protective measures that all people should follow include:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

Do not share personal items such as water bottles.

Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick.

Stay home when sick. Remain home for at least 24 hours after resolution of fever (without fever-reducing medication) or signs of a fever, and respiratory symptoms are improving.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then immediately discard the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Health and safety are always our priority. We continue to remain fully prepared and are confident in the measures we are taking for the safe and effective care of our community. For questions or concerns the community may call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline: 877-857-2945, and visit www.cdc.gov