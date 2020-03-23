Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, is hosting a mobile blood drive March 23 and 24 from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.

“The health and wellbeing of our community remains our top priority and we are seeing a dire need for blood donations,” said Julie Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Williamson Medical Center. “We’re asking all healthy individuals to donate blood to support Williamson Medical Center and the community as a whole. One generous donor can save three lives.”

Blood banks are at risk of dropping to critical supply levels without continued donations. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Blood Assurance has implemented expanded screening measures, which include checking for fever and limiting the number of staff and donors in the vehicle at one time.

Donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule your donation for Monday, March 23, visit: www.BloodAssurance.org/BoneandJoint

To schedule your donation for Tuesday, March 24, visit: www.BloodAssurance.org/Williamson

