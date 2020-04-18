Williamson Medical Center (WMC) continues to track closely with Tennessee and the country in terms of seeing a more stable and level pattern of COVID-19 positive results and hospitalizations. Although the new trends and projections are encouraging, it is imperative that everyone continues to practice social distancing and follow the stay at home orders.

It is also important to note that WMC’s Emergency Room is fully operational and continues to serve the community’s healthcare needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, across the country and here locally, there has been a significant decrease in emergency room visits. This leads us to believe people are ignoring symptoms and putting off or not seeking medical care for critical health issues like strokes and heart attacks. It is very important to continue getting treatment for health issues like you normally would.

If your condition is serious enough where you would usually visit an emergency room or call 911, you should still do so. Our Emergency Room and EMS teams are fully prepared to treat critical needs and provide emergent care. We are confident in the measures we are taking to protect our staff and patients.

Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, continues to host blood drives every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a mobile collection center located in the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee parking lot. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org. WMC is also partnering with Blood Assurance to activate a call for blood plasma donations from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Recovered COVID-19 individuals may donate plasma by completing the donor form found at www.bloodassurance.org/covidplasma.

WMC would like to thank our tireless team for their work on the frontlines. We also deeply appreciate the support of our community for donations of food, making courtesy masks, holding prayer vigils and letting our staff know of their appreciation. As a reminder, WMC has developed a page on its website, https//bit.ly/WMC-covid19support, which provides information on how the community can help.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.