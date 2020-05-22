



In honor of the proclamation for EMS Week signed by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, and in acknowledgement of National EMS Week – both which are being celebrated this week – Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is recognizing the critical role Emergency Medical Service professionals play in the community. The observance comes alongside the announcement that WMC EMS has received the 2020 Star of Life Award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, recognizing exceptional front-line care.

“The WMC EMS team plays a critical role in the communities we serve,” said Julie Miller, WMC Chief Operating Officer. “The focus, professionalism and courage they exhibit as the first point of care in urgent and life-threatening situations is to be commended. We congratulate them for the receipt of the 2020 Star of Life Award, and are honored to add this recognition to their list of well-deserved accolades.”

The Star of Life Award recognizes exceptional front-line care, with a focus on the agencies and providers who are the initial care responders. The EMS Star of Life event, to be held in July, honors the accomplishments of EMS personnel across the state who provide exemplary lifesaving care to adult and pediatric patients and reunites award winning EMS caregivers with the individuals they treated.

As the Williamson County primary 911 emergency medical provider, WMC EMS employs more than 140 paramedics, EMTs and support personnel and operates 15 advanced life support ambulances. WMC EMS has been providing emergency medical services and related aid through a comprehensive county EMS systems approach since 1972. The system is the first and only 911 ground EMS provider in Tennessee and one of four systems across the country authorized through a pilot project to carry and administer pre-hospital blood products. Williamson Medical Center EMS is now a four-time recipient of the annual “Star of Life” award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, is a multi-year recipient of the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline recognition, and was most recently named the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association 2020 ALS Service of the Year. WMC EMS also supports the county’s emergency preparedness efforts, providing the coordination of Ambulance Strike Teams in Southern TN EMS Region Five.

The proclamation made by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson recognize EMS as a vital public service by dedicated professionals who are ready to provide life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Started in 1974, National EMS Week is a national campaign raising awareness of EMS Week and the important role of EMS practitioners.

For more information about Williamson Medical Center comprehensive emergency services, visit: www.williamsonmedicalcenter. org/medical-services/ emergency-services/.



