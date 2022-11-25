Williamson Medical Center & Bone and Joint Institute to Host Blood Drive

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time, though walk-ins are welcome.

The November 29 drive will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. This month, each donor will receive a ‘Game Day Donor’ t-shirt (while supplies last).

As the winter months approach, Blood Assurance is asking for more participation in these drives. Blood dontations are notoriously low from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day with people traveling over the holidays. Additionally, the demand for blood increases towards the end of the year. This is, in part, due to the fact that many people schedule elective surgeries and procedures at the end of the year to meet insurance deadlines.

“The holidays are a time for celebration and family, but they are also a time for giving back,” said the nonprofit’s media relations coordinator, Max Winitz. “When you give blood, you are making a difference in someone’s life who may not be able to spend the holidays at home.”

These blood drives are part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. To date, nearly 140 individuals have donated blood in these drives, which, according to Blood Assurance, accounts for over 400 lives saved.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.